Written by: Ana Staskevich, Staff Writer
Illustration by: Marissa Ouyang
“Do You Hear The Students Sing?”
[Business:]
Do you hear the students sing?
Singing the song of undergrads?
It is the war cry of stressed youth
Who are the school’s broke comrades!
The slamming of books shall then
Drown out the drills of construction
No finals will be held again
When semester ends!
[Liberal Arts:]
Will you follow our movement?
Who will leave class and march with me?
For our own improvement
Don’t you wish parking was free?
[Health Science:]
Come enter the cause
Let us fight against those textbook fees!
[Business:]
Do you hear the students sing?
Singing the song of undergrads?
It is the war cry of stressed youth
Who are the school’s broke comrades!
The slamming of books shall then
Drown out the drills of construction
No finals will be held again
When semester ends!
[Social Sciences:]
Can you sacrifice your marks
So we can stand up to the profs
And escape the school in sparks
This time, they will have to back off
The cries of us scapegoats
Will fill the halls of SFU!
[Every faculty:]
Do you hear the students sing?
Singing the song of undergrads?
It is the war cry of stressed youth
Who are the school’s broke comrades!
The slamming of books shall then
Drown out the drills of construction
No finals will be held again
When semester ends!