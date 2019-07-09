An SFU spin on the Les Mis classic

Written by: Ana Staskevich, Staff Writer

Illustration by: Marissa Ouyang

“Do You Hear The Students Sing?”

[Business:]

Do you hear the students sing?

Singing the song of undergrads?

It is the war cry of stressed youth

Who are the school’s broke comrades!

The slamming of books shall then

Drown out the drills of construction

No finals will be held again

When semester ends!

[Liberal Arts:]

Will you follow our movement?

Who will leave class and march with me?

For our own improvement

Don’t you wish parking was free?

[Health Science:]

Come enter the cause

Let us fight against those textbook fees!

[Business:]

Do you hear the students sing?

Singing the song of undergrads?

It is the war cry of stressed youth

Who are the school’s broke comrades!

The slamming of books shall then

Drown out the drills of construction

No finals will be held again

When semester ends!

[Social Sciences:]

Can you sacrifice your marks

So we can stand up to the profs

And escape the school in sparks

This time, they will have to back off

The cries of us scapegoats

Will fill the halls of SFU!

[Every faculty:]

Do you hear the students sing?

Singing the song of undergrads?

It is the war cry of stressed youth

Who are the school’s broke comrades!

The slamming of books shall then

Drown out the drills of construction

No finals will be held again

When semester ends!