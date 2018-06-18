Comedic Poetry: A year in three acts

By: Hannah Davis

FALL

Today is the day

First day back to classes

And I know I’m going to do it

I will kick these classes’ asses.

Now in my first lecture

And the prof already lost me

She whispers when she speaks

And she only talks about Noam Chomsky.

But isn’t this a bio class

Concerning microorganisms?

And I am perpetually worried that

I’ll commit accidental plagiarism.

Technically speaking,

A major? I don’t have one.

But my mom said I will know it

When I finally find my passion.

On my way to class

And I’m running hella late

I am only 2 weeks in

And in a constant panic state.

Fall semester is the best

If the weather isn’t wet

But my books, bags, and notes are soaking

And tomorrow’s my midterm test.

The days are getting colder

And the rain, it turns to hail,

And I truly do not know if

In my finals I’ll pass or fail.

I am sobbing tears of joy because

Winter break has come anew

Then this guy tells me to “get it together” but

He doesn’t know what school put me through.

SPRING

Spring is truly glorious and

all is new and bright

But the new semester’s nearing

And my chest is feeling tight.

I now enter the bookstore,

My wallet’s filled with dread.

Hopes of treating myself to something fun

Are all now gone and dead.

I forget my classmate’s name

So I say, “Good to see you, dude,”

I nod and smile, but they know I forgot

And I assume they think I’m rude.

Where did all my money go?

I ask with Starbucks in my palm

I’m so careful with my money . . .

I’m slowly getting robbed, all semester long.

Who IS this thief? I ask myself

Looking around me, right and left,

when my gaze lands on my own reflection,

I am victim to my own theft.

SUMMER

Wow, look at all these birds,

Feel the sun’s warmth, and see green leaves!

But now I am stuck inside

Enduring semester three.

The classes feel breezier

Since I can lay out in the sun

And reading for my classes

Is almost, ALMOST, fun.

The weirdest part of summer classes

Is the campers who keep appearing

I forget I’m on a college campus

When I keep hearing little kids screeching.

I don’t know what to wear

Because not all of SFU has AC

So I wear shorts and pack a hoodie

For temperatures from 10 to 103 degrees C.

I am a sticky, sweaty person

That’s what summer teaches me.

I have to unglue my legs each time I stand up

From every plastic seat.

At the end of this I hope I get

The rewards of a degree

But for now I’m in a cycle

Fall, spring, summer, small breaks, repeat!