Careers

The Peak is Hiring a Photo Editor!

The Peak is looking for a creative, organized, and community-minded Photo Editor to join our editorial team!

At The Peak, we understand how news and media can impact marginalized communities. We are dedicated to uplifting these communities by centering their voices and platforming their stories. If you are passionate about visual storytelling, photography, and community-building, we want to hear from you.

About the Role

The Photo Editor is a part-time, yearly position responsible for coordinating visual content across our publication. You will work closely with section editors to provide high-quality photography from student contributors as well as curated online sources.

Key Responsibilities:

Leadership & Management: Recruit, train, and manage student photography contributors.

Content Coordination: Oversee weekly photo content, plan photoshoots, and organize event coverage.

Technical Guidance: Provide technical expertise on operating equipment and lead photo editing workflows.

Equipment Maintenance: Maintain, track, and safeguard The Peak’s photography equipment.

Workshops: Lead photo workshops on a semesterly basis to help volunteers develop their skills.

Position Details

Type: Part-time, hired on a yearly basis.

Hours: Flexible, averaging 20 hours per week . Mandatory attendance is required for remote or in-person editorial meetings and Friday production days.

Compensation: A stipend of $400 per issue for the Fall, Spring, and Summer semesters.

Please note: The Peak strictly prohibits the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools (such as ChatGPT, Quillbot, Grammarly, etc.) by staff and contributors.

How to Apply

Ready to apply? Review the complete list of responsibilities and qualifications in the official Photo Editor Job Description.