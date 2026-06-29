SFU rejoins U SPORTS’ Canada West in 2027

By: Jonah Lazar, Staff Writer

Following SFU’s decision last September to leave the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the US’ premier collegiate sports governing body, the university is set to begin competing in Canada’s collegiate sports governing body, U SPORTS, starting in the fall of 2027.

On May 7, SFU was accepted into Canada West, U SPORTS’ western division, as a probationary member. SFU received probationary membership from U SPORTS at the U SPORTS annual meeting at the beginning of June.

In U SPORTS, SFU will compete in the Canada West conference against 17 other universities in Western Canada, including UBC, UVIC, and other universities in BC, Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

SFU’s decision to leave the NCAA championships last September was largely due to budgetary concerns. The university estimates they will save over a million dollars annually in fees and wages from the change in competitions. This is mostly due to softball, golf, and outdoor track and field being cut, as U SPORTS does not offer these sports. These teams will begin to gear up for what will be their last season in action.

After this announcement, SFU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee published an open letter opposing SFU’s decision to leave the NCAA. They stated that leaving the NCAA championships will “affect students, alumni, staff, recruitment, institutional reputation, global partnerships, and the student experience at SFU.” They continued, “SFU has created a rare environment where Canadians and international students can access elite sports competition while obtaining a Canadian degree. That is something worth preserving.” This change will also affect scholarships for some, as SFU will determine their athlete scholarship budget on a departmental basis.

Some users on r/simonfraser echoed the letter’s sentiment. u/BeffBezos shared, “NCAA inclusion was one of the only things SFU had going for it.” Others had more mixed opinions. u/canadahuntsYOU shared, “Makes sense, unfortunately. Definitely shit news for the NCAA students but constant cross-border travel and fees associated with that is an obvious choice for slashing. At least now we’ll see SFU regularly play UBC again?”

SFU will continue to compete in the NCAA championships for the 2026/27 academic year before leaving the competition. Prior to this withdrawal, SFU was Canada’s only NCAA university in an otherwise American program.

According to SFU’s media release, SFU believes that their admission into Canada West will “ensure long-term sustainability of varsity sport.” The university also believes that “competing against local Canadian universities will enhance natural rivalries and the fan experience on campus for all SFU students, leading to a deeper sense of SFU community.”

The move to U SPORTS means policy for trans athletes will change. As of 2025, the NCAA banned trans women from competing in women’s sports. Under U SPORTS, trans athletes may practice and compete on the team that aligns with their gender. However, this doesn’t guarantee trans inclusivity for athletes. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s letter stated, “Transgender women are barred from participating in female competitions in Alberta. Teams in Canada West routinely compete against institutions located in Alberta.” Overall, the change means that trans athletes will lose the option to compete in the widely acclaimed NCAA.

As reported by SFU News, Canada West president Ben Matchett stated:

“We are pleased to welcome SFU back into the fold” — Ben Matchett, Canada West president

“We were impressed by the commitment of SFU’s institutional and athletic leadership to this process, and we look forward to working with them on the transition process as we prepare for the Red Leafs to join competition in the fall of 2027.”

The Peak reached out to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, however did not get a response by the publication deadline.