Canada West votes to include volleyball in SFU’s reinduction to U SPORTS

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

On June 4, SFU announced that it was officially accepted to rejoin U SPORTS, departing from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Starting in the 2027/28 season, the university will resume its place in the Canadian organization, becoming its 59th member. The school will compete within the Canada West conference, which includes competitors from Victoria to Winnipeg.

In a June 4 Instagram post from U SPORTS, Canada West, and SFU athletics confirming the university’s reinduction, one sport was notably absent. Multiple comments pointed out the exclusion of volleyball, which is currently supported by SFU within the NCAA and is offered by U SPORTS on the national level. An SFU press release on June 15 clarified that “women’s volleyball was not initially supported during the conference’s annual general meeting in May.”

The Canada West president Ben Matchett highlighted the concerns of the conference, in a statement to Castanet. “The wide geography of Canada West often presents challenges when creating league structures and formats as we look to balance multiple factors including academics, competitive integrity, financial sustainability, and ensuring meaningful and comparable student-athlete experiences,” Matchett said. “Enough members were concerned about the potential impacts of adding a women’s program without a corresponding men’s program that the application did not receive the required 75% support at this time.”

However, the fate of the program has since changed. Women’s volleyball has been subsequently approved by Canada West, as announced by SFU on June 15. In addition, “SFU has committed to adding a men’s volleyball program alongside its existing women’s team. Both programs will begin Canada West competition in 2027/28,” the university noted.

The Peak corresponded with SFU for more information on this change. “The decision to add a men’s volleyball team was necessary to ensure the admittance of our long-standing women’s volleyball team into Canada West,” the university stated. “Adding men’s volleyball will result in a balanced travel and competition schedule for Canada West members and ensures an equitable gender balance for SFU Athletics and Recreation with an equal number of women’s and men’s sports teams.”

The Peak also corresponded with current SFU women’s volleyball head coach Gina Schmidt for a deeper look at what this inclusion means.

“We’re very grateful that the Canada West has officially approved our volleyball program, allowing us to continue our long and proud history in the sport,” Schmidt noted. “It’s also exciting that SFU will be adding a men’s volleyball team for the first time in history.”

“As much as we have valued our time in the NCAA, we are looking forward to the new challenges ahead and the opportunity to compete against the top teams in Canada.” — Gina Schmidt, SFU women’s volleyball head coach

The official SFU women’s volleyball team was formed in 1976, competing in Vancouver city leagues for five years before being accepted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an American league. In 2002, the team transitioned to Canada’s U SPORTS, then called Canadian Interuniversity Sport. They played in this league until transitioning to the NCAA in 2010.

SFU shared that a return to U SPORTS would signal the end of its golf, softball, and outdoor track and field programs in a previous announcement. These sports are not facilitated by the organization on a national scale. However, other institutions within Canada West, including UBC, do compete in golf under the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.