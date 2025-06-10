Tŝilhqot’in Nation calls for action around the toxic drug crisis on the global stage

By: Zainab Salam, Staff Writer

On April 24, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, a delegation from the Tŝilhqot’in Nation presented a plan to combat the toxic drug crisis within their six member communities. This initiative follows the Nation’s declaration of a local state of emergency in April 2024, prompted by a surge in overdose-related deaths.

The First Nations Health Authority reported that in 2024, 427 First Nation members in BC died due to toxic drug overdoses. This figure represents an average death rate 6.7 times higher than that of other provincial residents, marking the largest disparity since the province declared a public health emergency over toxic drugs in 2016. Sierra William, Tŝilhqot’in Nation Youth ambassador, highlighted the crisis as a continuation of historical challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples, including the impacts of residential schools and past epidemics.

In New York, the delegation emphasized the need for support from both the federal and provincial governments to “create Indigenous-led and culturally appropriate responses to the opioid crisis.” Chief Roger William of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation — one of the Tŝilhqot’in communities — advocated for culturally centred programs, including on-the-land treatment processes and supportive recovery through equine therapy. Equine therapy is a “type of animal assisted therapy” using horses, which represent spiritual connection for First Nations.

He also addressed the challenges Tŝilhqot’in members face in healthcare settings, citing experiences of racism and discrimination. The First Nations Health Authority defines land-based treatment and healing as a return or reconnection “to the land while utilizing supports to relearn, revitalize, and reclaim our traditional wellness practices,” as “land is foundational to our Indigenous identity.” These practices are unlike traditional psychotherapy as they emphasize the importance of community and promote emotional and spiritual healing. It can involve “listening to Elders’ and Knowledge Carriers’ stories and guidance, sharing food/meals with family and community, and playing music with family and community.”

While the FNHA supports First Nations communities with harm reduction initiatives, such as take-home naloxone kits, safer use supplies, and opioid agonist therapy (medical treatment for opioid use disorder), gaps remain in these supports. Jenny Philbrick, executive director of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, also noted that the Nation needs “‘more immediate resources,’ such as beds for people who are detoxing.”

The Peak reached out to the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation for a statement. We were redirected to the Ministry of Health, which acknowledged that the toxic drug crisis continues to disproportionately impact First Nations communities in BC, “in part due to the impacts of ongoing and intergenerational trauma from colonialism and racism.” Recognizing that Indigenous communities are best positioned to shape their own solutions, the province stated it supports the Tŝilhqot’in Nation in developing culturally grounded care.

In 2023, the ministry “provided $455,000 to Tŝilhqot’in National Government to support two years of planning, engagement, and service model design for a Healing Centre.” This was followed by signing a letter of understanding — also often called a memorandum of understanding — with the Nation in September 2024 to formalize a partnership in developing the centre. A letter of understanding is “a document that contains a collection of tenets between two or more entities that intend to establish a relationship.” The Peak could not independently verify if the centre is currently being built or when construction will begin. This month, the ministry, Tŝilhqot’in leadership, and other partners met to explore ways to “strengthen the continuum of culturally informed and culture-based treatment, recovery, and aftercare services in the region.”

The Nation is also advancing its local efforts. On May 21 and 22, they hosted “Reclaiming Our Indigenous Spirit,” bringing together members of the Dãkelh Dené, Northern Secwépemc, and Nuxalk Nations to engage in shared dialogue and strengthen culturally grounded responses to the toxic drug crisis. The Peak reached out to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation but did not receive a response by the publication deadline.