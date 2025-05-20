My Summertime Classes by Sarah Sorochuk and Lana Del Rey

By: Sarah Sorochuk, Peak Associate

Going to bed with a DIY spray tan,

Summertime classes.

Waking up for an 8:00 a.m.,

My summertime classes.

I’ve got my backpack on today,

Dreaming of a day when I could be away.

Anywhere, but here in this lecture hall,

I’m listening in, but I’m just dreaming during it all.

Oh, my gawd. I see it in the air, they got the alc-o-hol,

The summer parties are for all.

But none — for me — I’m stuck alone you see.

Nothing changes in my life now.

My friends are partying on the beach with a bonfire,

Smokin’ a cigarette or three.

All the while, I’m sitting here in this lib-rary.

Writing notes on the pages,

While my besties are living it up at rages.

I’m living this summertime, summertime sadness,

While I’m doing these boring summertime classes.

Classes consuming all of me,

Instead of my friends saving me.

Heeeeeeellllp, please just help me.

I’ve got these summertime, summertime classes,

Dying in my summertime, summertime classes.

No, nooo no no-ohh. (send help please).