The importance of vegetarianism and veganism

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Content warning: mentions of animal slaughter.

I’ve been a vegetarian since I was seven years old. I love animals too much to harm them, and that was my main reason for becoming a vegetarian in the first place. My parents are also both vegetarians, but they allowed me to make my own decision when I was young. It wasn’t until one day when my grandfather asked if I wanted a ham sandwich for lunch, that I responded with, “I’ll have the sandwich, but without the ham.”

Since then, I’ve also considered myself a bit of a veganetarian — someone who is predominantly vegetarian but sometimes practices vegan, and eats many vegan meals, as well. In my teen years, I avoided a lot of dairy for personal reasons, and I still limit my dairy intake to this day. I go through phases of eating eggs, but I could take or leave them. I was one of the only vegetarian kids in school growing up, but that never stopped me from sticking to my morals and having a love for delicious, healthy food.

Practicing vegetarianism and veganism — meaning reducing our meat intake — is not only better for the sake of animals and their livelihoods, but also the environment and our overall health. From saving animals and animal advocacy to reducing our carbon footprint and creating healthier lives for ourselves, there are countless reasons why you should consider going vegan or vegetarian, if you haven’t already.

A lot of people assume that it’s difficult to go vegetarian or vegan and still get an adequate amount of protein, feel satiated, or be satisfied with meal choices. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. There are countless ways to get protein, from everything like nuts and seeds to tofu and beans, just to name a few. There’s a plethora of vegan and vegetarian recipes in cookbooks, food blogs, and websites to curb your appetite and appeal to vegans and vegetarians, whether you’re new to the practice, or you’re a seasoned pro. Plant-based substitutes can be healthier than animal products and do the trick just as well, whether you’re looking for a certain taste, texture, or consistency in a recipe. That said, be careful when looking for certain substitutes, as some may be higher in sugar or full of unnecessary fillers.

There are many different types of vegetarianism and veganism. A lacto-ovo-vegetarian is someone who practices vegetarianism and still consumes eggs and dairy in their diet while completely abstaining from meat, seafood, and any by-products that involve the death of animals. Predominantly, this is where I fall in the vegetarianism categories. Some vegetarians only consume eggs (ovo-vegetarian) while others only consume dairy (lacto-vegetarian) as the only animal products. A pescetarian is someone who still consumes seafood — alongside eggs and dairy — but doesn’t eat meat. Veganism — the most stringent type of vegetarianism, in a good way — involves abstaining from all animal products and by-products. This includes the abstinence of meat, seafood, dairy, and eggs.

Many people who partake in veganism or vegetarianism also don’t buy leather or other products involving harm to the animal — myself included. Instead, I make sure to only use fake leather, and preferably, my favourite type is made from recycled materials. I also avoid leather couches and clothing. I don’t eat foods with rennet — a type of enzyme produced from animal stomachs, often cows. Rennet is often present in some cheese products, so I always make sure to check the ingredients and make sure the cheese is vegetarian-friendly, or vegan.

With numerous benefits to going vegan or vegetarian, why not try it today? Start small and ease into it. For instance, you can start by incorporating more vegan and vegetarian meals into your diet, and avoiding consumption of animal products — whether food or materials. Not only will you be saving animals and reducing harm, but you’ll also be reducing carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emission. The earth and the animals will thank you!