Paige Jung’s murals are community portraits

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Walking past Larry’s Market in Chinatown, your eyes will be drawn to the green-painted brick wall spotted with bright fruits and vegetables designed by illustrator and muralist Paige Jung. The Chinese Canadian artist’s murals can be found in the nooks of “so-called” Vancouver, attracting passersby with vibrant colours and thoughtful use of space. Jung’s murals inspire a feeling of connection and community, using geometric shapes and juxtaposed hues. Each mural tells a story of community bonds. The artist’s client list includes BC Housing, Daily Hive, Fairtrade Canada, and Anthropologie.

Last year, Jung created a stunning mural outside the Britannica Ice Rink commissioned by BC’s Office of Human Rights Commissioner for the Vancouver Mural Festival. The mural, titled “Hate to Hope” (pictured), is a heartwarming depiction of an elderly woman looking upon the younger generation, reaching for and catching stars — a symbol of hope. It invites eyes to a vivid mountainscape and clusters of local flowers meant to represent “growth, endurance, and peace,” that seem to sprout right from the wall. An opaque night sky contrasts with pastel landscapes and clothing.

Jung was contracted to paint her first mural in Chinatown for the Vancouver Mural Festival in 2021. “I learned a lot of different techniques through other experienced muralists,” she told The Peak, describing the art of mural painting as “a learning journey.”

“Resilient Chinatown” was painted for the Black Strathcona Resurgence Project “to reclaim visibility and reconcile erasure and systemic racism endured over time by Black people in Vancouver” as well as bring together shared stories and a sense of community between Black, Chinese, and Indigenous people in the Strathcona area. Against a light-pink backdrop, the piece features hanging lanterns, oranges, plum blossoms, and portraits of a wide age range of people of Asian descent as an ode to “their stories of perseverance, endurance, healing, and hope.” The portraits honour the resilience of the Asian community, and Jung’s aim was to make them feel “represented and seen.” The collection of soft colours is easy on the eyes and transports onlookers to a joyful springtime.

This mural took Jung 14 days straight to paint and will always be her favourite. Not only was it the first mural she created, but she fondly recalled having “so much support from the community,” and bonding with the locals.

Jung also has a collection of her works on her website, from tote bags, to stickers and greeting cards. I especially enjoyed the selection of art prints available for purchase. Artworks from the “Have a Seat” series are my personal favourites, nostalgic of summer, travel, and slow living. Each piece is crafted in Jung’s signature style with soft, inviting details that invoke the same sense of community, joy, and belonging as her murals.

“Public art is such an important vehicle to help communities feel seen, heard, and represented,” said Jung. “It also has the power to bring awareness to important ideas, and amplify the stories of communities, who historically have been marginalized or not given space.”

You can follow the artist on Instagram (@paigejung_) or visit her website to learn more about the different murals she has created and shop her online collection.