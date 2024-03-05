GSWSSU clothing swap paves way for charity events

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Content warning: mentions of domestic abuse.

The gender, sexuality, and women’s studies student union (GSWSSU) president Julia Mosi knew they wanted to try something new for GSWSSU events this semester. GSWSSU executive Lindsay Dober proposed a clothing swap and Mosi said the pieces immediately fell into place for an event that aligned with the focuses of the GSWS department.

“The event was mainly inspired by our chance to participate in the Faculty of Arts and Social Science’s Arts Week,” explained Mosi during an interview with The Peak. “The clothing swap idea was created specifically in response to our involvement in FASS Arts Week, as we wanted to create an event that we would be able to run in a hallway, that would draw attention to our union, but that would also be fun and engaging for students.”

The GSWSSU Style Swap for a Cause happened in the week of February 12 on the Lhuḵw’lhuḵw’áyten (Burnaby Mountain) campus with the instructions: “Bring one gently used item and take home one fab find!” Mosi reported they created “the “bring two items, take one” rule to ensure they “were receiving more items than people were taking.”

The remainder of the items were donated to My Sister’s Closet, an organization that encourages green/eco fashion with zero waste to provide people of all genders and ages with access to clothing. My Sister’s Closet works with Battered Women’s Support Services, which provides items and clothing to those in need. “We felt as though it was a perfect organization to donate to, as it gives to those in need, both by allowing individuals with a chance to buy higher quality second-hand clothing at an affordable price, as well as giving directly to those in need,” said Mosi.

The opportunity to work with a women’s group aligns with the GSWSSU’s desire to support people who have faced violence and domestic abuse. “We hoped as a union that we could play a small role in bettering the situations and opportunities available to those women, as well as raise awareness for the organization and their good work as a whole,” said Mosi.

Mosi has been president of the GSWSSU for a year. They initially joined as an executive member in Fall 2021, and have experienced many challenges with event planning due to COVID-19. Mosi expressed how heartwarming it was to see people donate large amounts of clothing and engage with the student population. “The overall success of the event made me proud of my team for putting it together and of all the amazing students who chose to engage with our initiative,” they expressed.

The swap was organized with different racks to separate the types of clothing from trousers to tops, as well as an area for accessories, shoes, and other smaller items.

The clothing swap was a first for the GSWSSU, but Mosi noted it was certainly not the last. As for the moment, a date for another clothing swap has not been announced.

In the meantime, the GSWSSU will be holding a crafting event to recognize International Women’s Day on March 8 in the Academic Quadrangle, where students can participate in “collage-making, friendship bracelet making, card-making, and other fun activities.” At this event, their goal is to “celebrate the women in their lives.” Food and drink will be available to all participants.

For more information on upcoming GSWSSU events, visit their Instagram @gswssu_sfu.