Clean Air 604 aims to create safer arts spaces

By: Michelle Young, Opinions Editor

Clean Air 604 is currently fundraising to make Vancouver venues safer by “providing events with free masks, air purifiers, and more” in response to the lack of COVID-19 precautions at arts and culture events.

“The current state of accessibility for Vancouver arts and culture events is dismal,” said Hamzah Mansour, the founder and organizer of Clean Air 604. “Many people have been pushed out of spaces since the start of the pandemic, especially since COVID-19 protections were completely dismantled and abandoned starting in 2022. It is a central belief of mine that everyone deserves access to arts and culture in their communities, and disabled people are very often overlooked and left to either take on unreasonable and unfair risks or miss out entirely,” he added.

Currently, Clean Air 604 has raised $350 of their $1,300 goal. On their website, the organization notes upcoming events and which precautions will be in place, such as whether masks are required and if air purifiers will be used. While Mansour noted that the organization cannot eliminate all risk of infection and that the responsibility to do so should fall on the government and public health, Clean Air 604 is “committed to doing anything we can to help our community.” He said, “We only exist as a reaction to their inaction.”

Their upcoming goals include expanding their library of materials, such as air purifiers, to lend at events and organizing events outside of the arts. “We want to keep having a stable inventory of masks to provide free of charge at events, with a variety of types and sizes to accommodate everyone,” Mansour explained.

Clean Air 604 is not the first organization of its kind. “Clean Air initiatives have been starting around the world for over a year, with a notable example and main inspiration for our project being Clean Air Club based out of Chicago,” Mansour said. Clean Air Club also provides a map on their website noting where similar initiatives are based, such as Clean Air Ottawa.

“It’s already very hard being a musician in one of the most expensive cities in the world, and the lack of mitigations and protections in place at shows not only puts attendees at risk, but also puts artists themselves at greater risk, many of whom belong to marginalized groups. The artists that are most at risk of being pushed out of these spaces are among the most important voices to have at a time like this and are voices we can’t afford to lose,” Mansour added.

Upcoming events include Sorcery & Solidarity, a “BIPOC centered Magic and Healers market” that will sell “zines, candles, jewelry, ceramics,” and more. Past events listed on their website include Sumud صمود: Poetry for Palestine, a reading at the Vancouver Black Library, and Under The Table, an open mic for queer and disabled writers.

“While I’m able-bodied and not immunocompromised, I still see the importance, from those around me and those speaking out, of ensuring disabled people are not forgotten or harmed,” Mansour said. “This is definitely something that anyone can help with, even just going to one of these events and being an advocate in that way. Wear your mask, bring some friends, and encourage them to wear theirs,” he added. Mansour also said that asking events and venues directly can encourage them to create safer spaces and protect against COVID-19. “Encourage masking at your workplace or in your labour unions, mention mask blocs and how high quality masks (N95s and similar) can be provided for free. Anything you do helps and it’s never too late to start taking precautions or add more layers of protection.”