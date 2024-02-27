Traitors vs. Faithfuls: The Quiz

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Are you a Traitor or a Faithful? The campus is divided. A select few are chosen as Traitors, tasked with getting rid of the Faithfuls while staying undetected. The Faithfuls? It’s your job to identify the Traitors and get them out of the game to save the group. No, you can’t be both, and you can’t choose. The cards have already been drawn for you. You might be thinking, “I’m all in it for the success of the team,” dedicated to identifying the Traitors at the dramatic King Arthur-esque eviction ceremony — AKA snitching to your professor that you did all the work. We’re looking at you, English majors (because come on, crim kids would never get someone else to look at their essay). On the other hand, you’d think it would be impossible to trust the Beedie kids (yes, we know you’re on the way to becoming some econ-lawyer-finance person or whatever and “change the world” but come on, y’all are the Slytherins of the bunch). Do we fear you? No. Do we respect you? Absolutely.

And what about our faculty? Joy Johnson, our esteemed host, has made it clear that the Traitors can be found within our faculty members and alumni as well. Could it be your favourite publishing instructor? The quiet yet deadly psychology prof you underestimated? Most of you won’t find out who the real Traitors are before it’s too late. But right now, it’s your chance to determine which you are.

You find an answer key to an exam in the bathroom stall a few days before the test. What do you do?

Flush it!!! I am not a cheater! Publish it online (anonymously, of course). Share it with my closest friends because you deserve the best grades. Keep it for yourself — regardless of what you keep telling yourself, getting the top grade MATTERS.

Your best friend tells you a secret about a professor that NO ONE is supposed to know. What do you do?

Keep it to yourself (everyone’s business is their own). Do nothing . . . yet — the information might come in handy in the future. Tell a few classmates because a little gossip never hurt anyone . . . right? Post it on Reddit (this will teach them a lesson for assigning the bad group assignment).

An unclaimed mobile order has been sitting on the counter at the campus cafe for several minutes. What do you do?

Ask the people around you if that’s their order. Discreetly take the coffee — but leave the muffin; taking both would be in bad taste. Leave the order there, but scope out what they got (not worth taking it if it isn’t good right?) Grab it and run. If they wanted it so bad, they would’ve been here already.

A classmate asks to borrow your flashcards for the final, knowing that they’re in full detail and that they never show up to class and haven’t studied at all. What do you do?

Let them use the cards — of course you want to help! Give them the flashcards (they don’t know you swapped out the names of some of the key terms). Politely decline. They should have been doing the work if they wanted to do well. Give them the flashcards (they don’t know you left a few key concepts out).

Your TA assigns a group project. Who do you work with?

The friends you met in lecture you always sit with. A friend or two, and the smart person you’ve been purposefully sitting next to in tutorial. A friend from high school you recently connected with in class (that you also know has a 4.0 GPA . . . ) Partners? You approach the TA and ask to work by yourself. If you want something done right . . .

If you answered mostly A’s or C’s, you’re a Faithful.

You always try to do what’s best for the collective group causing little friction (other than what’s necessary of course.) You don’t consider yourself ruthless, but at the end of the day you’re here to get out the Traitors. Anyone stopping you from achieving that goal needs to get with the program. Even as a faithful, you’ve got to have a strategy. Who knows, if you’re doing well the Traitors may even recruit you . . .

If you answered mostly B’s or D’s you’re a Traitor.

Congratulations, you were chosen as one of the more ruthless and cunning of the bunch. You do a good job of convincing people you’re a Faithful on the outside, when on the inside you’ve been plotting against everyone the entire time. You won’t hesitate to vote someone out . . . even if it’s another traitor.