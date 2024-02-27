This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Away Games
Monday, February 26–Tuesday, February 27: women’s golf at the California State East Bay Tim Tierney Shootout
- First meet of the spring season. SFU hasn’t competed since October, where they finished seventh at that competition
- Finished seventh at this shootout last year
Thursday, February 29: conference hockey team vs. Logan Lake Miners at 7:30 p.m.
- Winner advances to the quarterfinals on Friday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. to take on the Okangan Lakers
- SFU lost once to Logan Lake in a shootout in the five games they’ve played each other this season
Saturday, March 2: lacrosse vs. Oregon State at 3:00 p.m.
- SFU will get a two-week break before heading to Boise, Idaho to take on three teams (Utah, Brigham Young, and Boise State) in as many days
- SFU beat Oregon State 23–7 at home when they played each other last year
Saturday, March 2: softball vs. Western Washington at 11:00 a.m.
- Finished 1–1 against their last opponent, Stanislaus State (California), following a 9–0 win and a 8–2 loss
- Game one of the double header
Saturday, March 2: softball vs. Western Washington at 1:00 p.m.
- Game two of the double header
- 1–4 against Western Washington last season
Saturday, March 2: men’s wrestling at the NCAA Division II Super Regional VI in Pueblo, Colorado
- SFU finished sixth at the tournament last season, failing to send the team to the wrestling championships
- Then-junior Taniela Feliciano-Takafua was able to send himself to the championship by placing third in the 285-pound weight class
Sunday, March 3: softball vs. Western Washington at 11:00 a.m.
- Game one of the second consecutive double header
- Following this series, SFU will play two doubleheaders each against Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) and Saint Martin’s (Washington)
Sunday, March 3: softball vs. Western Washington at 1:00 p.m.
- Game two of the last double header against Western Washington
- This is SFU’s last meeting against a non-conference opponent this year, excluding tournaments