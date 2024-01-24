Student updates: Spring 2024

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Welcome back, students! Here’s to all that 2024 has in store.

IN-PERSON CLASSES FORECASTED DURING SNOWSTORMS

No matter how much snow tops the mountain, rest assured, classes will not be cancelled! Campuses will remain open and classes will continue as usual on days with heavy snow and fluff-filled precipitation. The buses will get stuck on the hill and dreaded delays are here to stay! Forget driving because your car will spin out before you even ascend to the highlands. The option of a “snow grade” will be available for those affected by mandatory in-person snow day classes.

CAMPUS ICE RINK CONTEST – SUBMIT ENTRIES TODAY

Have you Slip N’ Slided around campus? Are you convinced that all walkways are an ice rink? No amount of salt will be a match for the slick cement slabs. Nominate the most slippery spot on campus today! From glistening walkways to black ice-covered hills, so many contenders are up for grabs! Will the AQ Pond take first place again this year? Submissions are open now through the end of the semester.

DRESS APPROPRIATELY FOR ALL WEATHER CONDITIONS

Be sure to wear a parka and an SFU sweatshirt — the one that’s two sizes too big that you got on sale, but was still more expensive than your semesterly parking pass. A toque will suffice, but the pompom will blow off in the blustery winds. Be sure to wear a pair of boots with next-to-no traction when it comes to the slippery sidewalks and cement slabs around campus that give skating rinks a run for their money. Don’t forget your sunglasses because the glaring sun will be blazing brighter than your future when you look over the horizon on the way to a class you didn’t sign up for.

COUNTDOWN TO READING BREAK

Are the start-of-semester blues already hitting you? Fear not! Reading break is just around the corner, and by that, we mean you have to get through the entirety of January and the majority of February first! Nothing says “return from holiday” like kicking back into the study grind with the longest semester of the year. Every day, from now until February 16, the university will be holding a reading break countdown full of pet therapy, stress-reliever yoga classes that will fill up too quick to get a spot, horror movie marathons to live through your nightmare, and a shortage of snacks that not even one student will get their hands on.

NEW COURSE SCHEDULING CONFLICTS HAVE ARRIVED!

Book your appointment with goSFU today to get a first-hand look at the red X that denotes unsuccessfully adding a course to your highly conflicting schedule. If you thought you were going to hash out a full five-course semester, you’re out of luck. Thought this was your last semester and you’re graduating in June? Just kidding! That last remaining course required for your degree won’t be offered for at least another two semesters. So much for planning accordingly. More conflicts will arise as one class that was scheduled for a certain campus will now be moved to another campus, making it utterly impossible for you to move heaven and earth to make it to your back-to-back classes on time. Better luck next time!