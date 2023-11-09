Music Monday: Asian women in indie

By: Tian Davidson, SFU Student

As someone who doesn’t stick to one genre when it comes to music, something I’ve noticed is in the indie scene, Asian women don’t typically get the spotlight, despite the fact that there are so many talented musicians innovating within these genres. This is why I put this list together: to encourage you to diversify your playlists. I encourage you to give these songs a listen. Listening to new artists is like trying new food; you never know, maybe this list has your new favourite of the year.

“MIMI” by youra

Courtesy of Genie Music Corporation, Stone Music Entertainment

Starting off the list with a chill and mellow song, “MIMI” by youra is a perfect tune for walking in the cold autumn weather. The solemn lyrics are hard to interpret at first, but slowly paint a picture of a painful romance. The music video also has some symbolic visuals and unique CGI, which illustrate the story of a codependent relationship. youra AKA Kim You-Ra is an K-Indie singer-songwriter based in South Korea. Her music consists of a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and soul.

“LAVENDER NIGHTZ” by Cartel Madras, Tyris White

Courtesy of Royal Mountain Records

Need an empowering rap anthem? Cartel Madras has got you covered. “LAVENDER NIGHTZ” is a fast-paced, lo-fi rap song with lyrics about empowering yourself and not caring about what others think. Born in Chennai, India, before emigrating to Alberta later in their childhood, Cartel Madras is a sister rap duo with most of their music consisting of rap and electronica.

“Cherries Jubiles” by YUKIKA

Courtesy of ESTIMATE, LLC.

Maybe rap and slow tempo songs aren’t your thing. “Cherries Jubiles” by Yukika will cheer you up and get you in a dancing mood. It’s a retro style city pop song, a genre that captures the vibes of neon lights, sparkling city skylines, and driving down the streets in a Nissan GT-R. Yukika AKA Yukika Teramoto is a Japanese singer-songwriter based in South Korea and queen of city pop to her fans. Interestingly, she only has one song that’s fully in Japanese, as most of her songs are in Korean.

“Buckingham” by WEDNESDAY CAMPANELLA

Courtesy of WM Japan

This one is one of my favourite songs, because of its witty wordplay and fast-paced instrumentals. The song is an ode to Kyūden, a special district in Tokyo, which is also a homophone in Japanese for “palace.” She also sings about many palaces around the world (Buckingham, San Cristobal, and Dolmabahce). WEDNESDAY CAMPANELLA is known for their ear-tingling diction and pop music earworms, like the songs “Kongo Rikishi statues,” “Edison,” and “Little Red Riding Hood.”