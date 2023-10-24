Roaming accurately portrays the messy and exciting navigation of young adulthood

By: Alex Ileto, Peak Associate

As a fourth-year university student, I still hesitate when referring to myself as an adult. All my peers and I appear to be at drastically different phases of lives, even though we’re the same age. This is the age when you’re either taking your first driving lessons, backpacking across Europe, or getting married and having two kids — it’s a confusing time, to say the least. For the longest time, I felt like a teenager trapped in the body of a young adult, and thought I was the only one who felt this way.

Roaming, by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki let me know I’m not alone in that sentiment. Released this September, Roaming is a graphic novel about three college freshmen embarking on a girls’ trip to New York, where they must navigate through the brazen city and their own journeys of self-discovery. Zoe, Dani, and Fiona are naïve, confused, curious, and have extremely varied levels of self-confidence — a perfect description of what it’s like to be at this stage in life.

The three girls are easy to relate to and empathize with. From their highs to their lows, Zoe and Dani represent high school friendships that somehow manage to stand the test of time in post-secondary. Although initially comfortable and excited to be around each other, the two girls must confront how their individual self-growth has impacted their friendship and how they must move forward with these new personalities in play. The dialogue seems so natural, it’s as if you’re in the room with them when each scene plays out.

Alongside the captivating story are the visuals, which are detailed, refined, and beautiful. The Tamakis allow New York City to breathe through and jump off the pages. Everything from the Museum of Modern Art to Central Park is wonderfully illustrated and makes the city come to life across 400 pages, adorned in pretty peach and lovely lilac colouring.

After finishing in one sitting, I sat for a good hour and processed a bag of emotions that suddenly overcame me — warmth, heartbreak, and a yearning for adventure. Roaming is the type of story that makes you pause, take a deep breath, and admire the people you love. It’s the book you reach out to when you’re feeling a little lost, just to know you’re not alone. An ode to lasting friendships and the messy but exciting journey of self-discovery we all must endure as young adults, Roaming is the perfect book for university students.

Get a copy of Roaming at Massy Books online or in-store.