Questions first-time tattoo getters have

By: Isabella Urbani, Staff Writer

I didn’t like my tattoos when I first got them. A week later, I was Googling “tattoo removal near me,” and scouring Reddit to see if other people’s tattoos looked as crooked as I thought mine did. Needless to say, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. I thought I was alone until I found an article about another person hating their tattoo — not hating it for the quality, but hating the reality that tattoos fade. They don’t ever look as they do online or when you first see them in the mirror yourself.

I knew this before I sat down in the tattoo chair, but I still naïvely assumed my tattoos wouldn’t fade. Nhat Truong, a tattoo artist in Vancouver, is here to tell you that’s not the case. “When you see a tattoo photo online, it’s taken when fresh. Some styles and sizes look great when they just got done but won’t age well over time,” she said. Truong also shared more of the most common concerns people have about their first tattoos.

“Can I get it as small as possible?”

Your tattoo artist will print out your tattoo in multiple sizes for you to choose from. I spent three hours getting three tattoos (two small and one medium) at my first appointment. Two of those three hours were spent just talking through placement and sizing. I really love the daintiness of fine-line tattoos. Truong said the problem with going smaller is, “you need the tattoo to fit well with your body,” and stressed the importance of being open to different sizes.

My tattoo artist explained to me that the smaller the tattoo is or the details on the tattoo are, the faster it will fade. Since one of my tattoos was just script, the smaller I went, the more indistinguishable it would be over time. Take as much time as you need to come to terms with a size that you like. The decision is up to you, but no matter how much you’re committed to a certain style, be sure to listen to the advice your artist recommends.

“I’m thinking of getting it on my hand”

I, too, was in this boat up until the moment I was in the tattoo chair. Finger tattoos have skyrocketed in popularity as of late, and so have people’s interests in getting one. I was wisely advised by my tattoo artist to try another spot for my first tattoo. Traditionally, finger tattoos are done as the finishing touch to an arm sleeve.

Some other first-time tattoo placement no-nos? Truong says to avoid your neck, sternum, or chest. “I think it’s nice to start with limbs (arm and legs), as it’s easy in terms of pain and skin texture is great,” she said.

“Should my tattoo face me or others?”

I knew which tattoos I wanted to receive months in advance, and it never once dawned on me whether they should be facing towards me or other people. Truong says it ultimately depends on you and the tattoos. “If it’s a reminder for yourself, by all means, [position it whichever] way you can read [it],” she said. “Most of the time, it’s more natural facing a way that others can read.” I elected to have my two small tattoos on my wrist facing me because they serve as reminders for myself.

“Why does my tattoo not look straight?”

This is a question I still grapple with, and is why tattoo placement is super important. If you have a bicep tattoo, like myself, it won’t look straight no matter what you do when you turn your arm. So, you’ll have to choose when you want it to look straight. For me, I wanted it to be straight when I laid down so that I could read what the tattoo said. But as a result, when I place my arms by my side, the tattoo is slightly diagonal. When your tattoo artist puts the stencil on you, you’ll have time to look in a mirror to see how it looks. Take the time to ensure you like the way it looks from all angles, but understand that if you’re hung up on it not being 100% straight in certain positions, you’ll never be satisfied.

“How do I take care of my tattoo?”

Aftercare is a huge factor in extending the longevity of your tattoo! Once your tattoo is complete, your artist will likely wrap it up in something called “second skin,” which has a similar appearance to saran wrap. Leave that on your skin for two to three days. Taking it off is a challenge, and yes, there is a right way to do it. I found that out when the skin around my tattoo looked like a rash. Truong recommends “[pulling] the corner in one direction” while showering to make it a bit easier. Once off, make sure you moisturize your tattoo with fragrance-free lotion after you shower, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen!

“What does a tattoo feel like?”

As someone who has tattoos, the best way I can try to explain it is by describing what’s happening: multiple needles are being pierced into your skin. Okay, maybe scratch that. While everyone is different, Truong describes getting a tattoo as “uncomfortable rather than painful.” Some areas like your sternum, ribs, elbows and knees are going to be more uncomfortable than others. Generally, after a few minutes in, you get used to the pain, and believe it or not, forget you’re getting a tattoo until your artist goes over a sensitive spot. Personally, I like to go to sleep!

Follow Truong on Instagram at @nat.thetatt to see more of their Asian-fusion style designs and book an appointment via direct message.