This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 13–19

By
Peak Web
-
0
18
action shot from the SFU men’s basketball game.
PHOTO: Ethan Cairns / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Thursday, February 16: women’s basketball vs Seattle Pacific at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

  • Black History Night 
  • Lost to Seattle Pacific this season after conceding 17 points in the first quarter

Saturday, February 18: women’s basketball vs Montana State Billings at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

  • Senior Night 
  • All-time 12–10 record against Montana State 

Away Games 

Thursday, February 16: men’s basketball vs Central Washington at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Lost to Central Washington 72–65 earlier this season 

Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19: softball at the D2 Cactus Classic

  • Opponents include: Mercyhurst (Pa.), Georgian Court (N.J.), Minnesota Crookston, and a back-to-back against Franklin Pierce (N.H.)
  • 3–2 at the tournament last year 

Saturday, February 18: men’s basketball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 6:30 p.m.

  • Played to their closest loss of the season against Northwest Nazare, 64–62

Sunday, February 19: women’s wrestling at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (Regional)

Won the NCAA Regional Championship last year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR