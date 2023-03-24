This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, February 16: women’s basketball vs Seattle Pacific at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- Black History Night
- Lost to Seattle Pacific this season after conceding 17 points in the first quarter
Saturday, February 18: women’s basketball vs Montana State Billings at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- Senior Night
- All-time 12–10 record against Montana State
Away Games
Thursday, February 16: men’s basketball vs Central Washington at 7:00 p.m.
- Lost to Central Washington 72–65 earlier this season
Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19: softball at the D2 Cactus Classic
- Opponents include: Mercyhurst (Pa.), Georgian Court (N.J.), Minnesota Crookston, and a back-to-back against Franklin Pierce (N.H.)
- 3–2 at the tournament last year
Saturday, February 18: men’s basketball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 6:30 p.m.
- Played to their closest loss of the season against Northwest Nazare, 64–62
Sunday, February 19: women’s wrestling at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (Regional)
Won the NCAA Regional Championship last year
