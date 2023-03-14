This week at SFU

By

All the athletic action from March 13 – 1

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Home Games

Saturday, March 18: track and field at Simon Fraser High Performance No. 1 Meet (all day)

Taking place at the SFU Stadium on Terry Fox Field

Outdoor Season Opener

Away Games

Monday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 14: men’s golf at California State East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout (all day).

Finished sixth at the event last year

Coming off a seventh-place finish at their previous invitational

Saturday, March 18: softball vs Western Oregon at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

First meeting against Western Oregon this season

Won all four games against Western Oregon last season

Sunday, March 19: softball vs Western Oregon at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Last road trip before kicking off a four-game series at home

Sunday, March 19: women’s golf at Colorado St. Pueblo Pack Spring Invite (all day).

Looking to beat their fourth-place finish at this invite last year

Finished seventh at their previous invitational