This week at SFU

Photo of an SFU women’s softball player pointing their bat at the camera.
PHOTO: Jacob Hall / SFU Athletics

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Home Games

Saturday, March 18: track and field at Simon Fraser High Performance No. 1 Meet (all day) 

  • Taking place at the SFU Stadium on Terry Fox Field
  • Outdoor Season Opener

Away Games

Monday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 14: men’s golf at California State East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout (all day).

  • Finished sixth at the event last year 
  • Coming off a seventh-place finish at their previous invitational 

Saturday, March 18: softball vs Western Oregon at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

  • First meeting against Western Oregon this season
  • Won all four games against Western Oregon last season 

Sunday, March 19: softball vs Western Oregon at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

  • Last road trip before kicking off a four-game series at home 

Sunday, March 19: women’s golf at Colorado St. Pueblo Pack Spring Invite (all day).

  • Looking to beat their fourth-place finish at this invite last year 
  • Finished seventh at their previous invitational 

