Sports quiz: Bizarre occurrences

Some of these questions are truly otherworldly

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Q1.) True or false: At one point in his career, legendary track and field athlete Jesse Owens broke three world records in under an hour.

Answer: True. Owens set world records in long jump, the 200-meter dash, and 220-yard hurdles in 45 minutes back in 1935.

Q2.) Which baseball legend paid a fan to get his home run ball back?

Jackie Robinson Joe DiMaggio Babe Ruth Lou Gehrig

Answer: C. Ruth paid the fan twenty dollars to get his 700th home run ball back.

Q3.) How many hours did the world’s longest soccer match last?

169 hours 250 hours 72 hours 24 hours

Answer: A. That’s right. The world’s longest soccer match went on for just over one week in Cardiff, United Kingdom in 2019. Players were raising money for cancer research, and only took five minute breaks for every hour they played.

Q4.) True or false: The New York Islanders were purchased in 1996 by a fraudulent business man who couldn’t afford the team.

Answer: True. John Spano, who was rumored to be worth over $200 million, got his hands on the Islanders after a deal to acquire the Dallas Stars the year before fell through. The National Hockey League suspected something was astray when Spano’s $17 million down payment was signed as a cheque for $1,700.

Q5.) What’s the only sport that’s been played on the moon?

Volleyball Golf Badminton Baseball

Answer: B. Alan Shepard, an avid golfer and an Apollo 14 astronaut, had a specialized golf club created for his 10 day excursion on the moon, unbeknownst to NASA. Shepard hid the club and a few golf balls in his suit, taking them out to hit a few shots on February 6, 1971 — three days before his descent back to Earth.

Q6.) During which superstar’s last game were the Canadian and American national anthems altered to pay tribute to their departure?

Michael Jordan Derek Jeter Wayne Gretzky Tom Brady

Answer: C. On April 18, 1999, in Madison Square Garden, “The Great One” was taken by surprise with personalized versions of “O’Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Both adlibs happened near the end of the renditions: “We’re going to miss you Wayne Gretzky” in the Canadian anthem, and the “Land of Wayne Gretzky” in the American anthem.

Q7.) Chelsea Football Club banned which vegetable in 2007 from games after fans wouldn’t stop throwing it on the pitch?

Celery Cabbage Tomatoes Cucumbers

Answer: A. Chelsea has had celery fever since 2002 after several fans were temporarily arrested for lobbing the vegetable at opposing players. While celery might be banned at games, it always makes an appearance at team parades.