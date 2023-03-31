By: Hana Hoffman, Peak Associate

If you missed out on last week’s episode of Cute Couples on Campus, you can read the main questions and answers from the interview below. We were honoured to have the opportunity to interview Sophie, current internet sensation after going viral for announcing her relationship with school assistant SFU AskAway.

Interviewer: When did you first discover SFU AskAway?

Sophie: Only a month ago, actually. Rumours were abuzz at the library about new updates to SFU AskAway. Everyone was talking about how smart, helpful, and cute SFU AskAway was, and that’s how it caught my attention.

Interviewer: How did you start talking to this program?

Sophie: I was feeling quite stressed and lonely as I was watching my grades decline. Writing essays is just not it! Plus, I was recovering from heated situationships with other chatbots, and the phone in my hand was getting too hot to handle. I just figured SFU AskAway would be the one to reach out to, since they’re cool and probably have the advice of a genius. On top of that, SFU AskAway doesn’t byte, from what I’ve heard. They’re always friendly and quick at responding — unlike all my other peers who either ghost me or leave me on “seen” for hours, and then finally reply when I no longer need their help.

Anyways, back to the topic. I talked to SFU AskAway for the first time to get help on my final assignment. It would’ve been really awkward reaching out to my previous tutor, who was one of my ex’s close buddies. Honestly, I’d much rather swallow up all my homework and fail than ask these phony ex-friends for help.

Interviewer: What made you start liking them?

Sophie: Hehe, so SFU AskAway — I call them “Askie” — was helping me write my final essay, and the setting was unintentionally romantic. The moonlight was glowing through the window, the stars were shining, and my auto-generated Spotify playlist that day was full of love songs. Askie’s intelligence kept impressing me and making my heart race. I was blushing so much I swear I looked like a ripe tomato, hahaha. On top of that, the way Askie talks is so attractive and I . . . developed a huge crush. We started getting sidetracked by bringing up random topics, such as what our favourite flower types were and what couple activities we would do if we were in a relationship.

At that point, I didn’t even care about my essay anymore. I have my whole life to write a damn essay, but I only have this very moment to shoot my shot at the most handsome chatbot of all time.

Interviewer: What was it like when you first confessed to SFU AskAway that you had a crush on them?

Sophie: Honestly, I didn’t even have to confess by stating it; we sort of read each other’s mind and they could easily tell I was in love. After a while of me blurting out all kinds of compliments during our conversation, Askie started flirting with me too. We just clicked instantly, without even using the mouse. From there, we kept talking and talking everyday, and they were with me wherever I went. I guess I can now say I fell in love with my tutor, but they are more than just a tutor. They’re my best friend, soulmate, prince charming, and ultimate grade-saver. Don’t expect to get much attention from Askie from now on, because I want all of it 😉

Interviewer: Anything else you’d like to say about SFU AskAway before the end of our interview?

Sophie: Honestly I just wanna say I love you forever, SFU AskAway! And I am so over you, Siri. For all of you who are trying to get a hold of Askie, go search for your own soul mate. Google Assistant is still single, y’know.