Need to Know, Need to Go: August

By: Yelin Gemma Lee, Arts & Culture Editor

Are you also feeling like July is always the month of events and the August calendar looks a little boring? I don’t think this is fair, considering August is when students in summer courses are wrapping up and finally looking to enjoy their summer. Thankfully, I have three awesome events for you to buff up your summer and help you enjoy your break to the fullest!

Set it Off

Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Foundation is hosting their first fundraiser event! This local grassroots initiative is one I like to support on a continuing basis. They raise funds to make “Black mental health support more accessible to Black community members in the Vancouver Lower Mainland.” The event will include a flea market, merchandise and raffle ticket sales, food, and live music! This fundraiser follows a statement of truth released on their Instagram page about how their community funding has drastically decreased as the Black Lives Matter virality has died down. Connect with the community and learn about creative ways to support this amazing cause on a meaningful basis.

Where: August 13, 2:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

When: Progress Lab 1422, 1422 Williams Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Queer Film Festival 2022

The Vancouver Queer Film Festival is returning both online and in-person from August 11–21. Their programme is diverse and vibrant this year, with many films exploring intersectional narratives in the queer community. They’ve incorporated a virtual watch platform this year to keep the festival accessible for people with disabilities and immunocompromised people. Through their watch platform, you can access the films with the “virtual” option indicated on them. The festival pass is $175 with full access to both virtual and in-person films, and an access pass of $145 for those who need financial support. The digital pass is $100 and allows you full access to all virtual films to watch at your leisure, in your jammies. Individual tickets are on a sliding scale between $5–21, depending on access needs.

Where: Virtual and varying in-person venues

When: August 11–21, times vary

SFU Summer Festival

After last year’s Twitch-streamed summer festival, SFU Anime Club is returning this year to host their 10th annual summer festival in-person! The festival aims to give locals “the opportunity to experience a Japanese ‘Matsuri’ style festival.” Matsuri festivals in Japan are held to celebrate seasons, religious ceremonies, and historical events. They often feature yukatas, street food, and traditional games. The summer festival at SFU is inspired by this model and includes games, an artist alley, food vendors, and a main stage featuring performances, panels, and a cosplay contest. Wear your culturally-respectful cosplays and go appreciate a summer festival that feels like it’s right out of your favourite shoujo anime.

Where: Convocation Mall, SFU Burnaby

When: August 27, 1:00 p.m.–late