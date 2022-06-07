YA lover disappointed SFU isn’t like their books

By: Emily Huang, SFU Student

For many international students transitioning to university, the first year of school proves to be full of surprises, excitement, and disappointment. Mitzi Bitzy is among those first year students. A young woman passionate in literature and a self-proclaimed “average YA enjoyer,” requested to speak to The Peak, stating it was important she warned fellow YA enthusiasts about setting their expectations too high.

“At first glance, it seemed that SFU had everything. A café situated in a charming little street, the goth-like interior architecture of the AQ building, and the chance to talk to the smart, quiet guy at the corner of a large theater,” Bitzi began hopefully. The freshman had even moved into the university residence area with hopes of maximizing her chance of living an “alternate universe (known to the fanfiction-initiated as AU) college/university” life.

“The world unfortunately has its ways of reminding you that you are not the star of a school drama,” Bitzi said disappointedly. “So much for being the hero of your own story.”

When asked about the experience that prompted this conversation, Bitzi said it was a culmination of disappointments starting from when she decided to use the wheel of names to choose her first semester courses. Seeing our crew’s confused expressions, she enthusiastically told The Peak, “In YA novels and fanfiction, the quiet, brooding guy would normally use this tactic because he wasn’t sure about what major he would declare himself into. He would then find a ‘sunshine significant other’ in the class and the two would get it on,” she said enthusiastically.

Bitzi continued, stating that she used this method to test the theory, but to no avail. “This calls for a change in tactic. If you can’t join ‘em, ship ‘em,” she said, grinning ominously. “That reminds me, my roommate and I are taking the same class alongside her childhood friend.”

The second incident that left Bitzi aghast was when her “found family ghosted her” after they were finished with a group project. Having used the wheel of names to pick her courses, Bitzi found herself in an introductory business course notoriously known for its dreaded final group project. “We’ve been through so much — prepared to succeed or fail gloriously together. I thought at this point that we were a found family.” Despite that, when Bitzi expressed her desire for their relationship to continue even after the semester, her eclectic group members did not remember her.

“Hear that? That’s the sound of my broken heart.”

The last incident, according to Bitzi, was a “funny, but not really” case. Upon hearing the many paranormal hotspots of the Burnaby parking lot, she and her roommate decided to explore the campus “Shane and Ryan style.”

“My roommate, Ari, was like, maybe we can find sexy Lucifer or whatever,” she chuckled.

Unfortunately, despite the gothic architecture of SFU, there were no spooks to be had. No magic cupboards, nor a magic wall that led to a wizarding world.

Despite the numerous times that her hopes had been let down, Bitzi would still like to remind her fellow YA enthusiasts that there are still many precious moments waiting to be experienced. She left us with her final statement. “This might not be the AU life you expected to have, but it is still a university life. The fun is just waiting by the corner for the right spark.” Bitzi winked, and walked out of the office mysteriously, messy bun and all.