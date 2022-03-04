The Rundown

SFU Athletics squares up for GNAC and NCAA Championships this week

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Another record falls: junior swimmer Kennedy Loewen breaks the 200 individual medley school record set back in 2017.

Date: February 18, 2022

Breakthrough: the men’s (basketball emoji) team get back in the win column against the Montana Billings, putting an end to their three game losing streak. SFU’s David Penney scored 25 points, while the team recorded a season high of 12 three pointers.

Date: February 19, 2022

Coming in (fire emoji): Junior guard/forward Sophie Klassen drops 18 points after coming off the bench for an 83–58 women’s basketball win.

Date: February 19, 2022

SFU’s relays impress: the women’s and men’s 200 medley relay teams break school records set in 2014 and 2003, respectively. The Peak’s February player of the month, Isabelle Roth, was among the competitors.

Date: February 19, 2022

NCAA bound? The new record set by the women’s 400 freestyle relay team is under the time required for the 2021 NCAA Championship. Will it be enough for this year?

Date: February 20, 2022

Champions (exclamation emoji): the women’s wrestling team win their first NCAA Regional Championship. 11 of their 13 team entries have qualified to compete at the NCAA Championship from March 4–5.

Date: February 20, 2022

Men’s basketball drop their second to last game before the GNAC Championship after senior Josiah Mastandrea scored 25 points. Senior guard/forward Jordan Lyons has been heating up in his last few (eye emoji).

Date: February 22, 2022

(alarm emoji) Buzzer beater (alarm emoji): the women’s basketball team lose in the dying seconds after an Alaska Fairbanks shot sealed the game 80–78.

Date: February 22, 2022

Make room for the freshman! SFU golfer Ryan Hodgins ties for second place at the Division I meet at The Joust in California. The men’s team finished 13th overall.

Date: February 22, 2022

SFU football to host five Lone Star Conference games at home next season after changing conferences back in November. They will play the likes of Texas, New Mexico, and Oregon.

Date: February 23, 2022

Women’s softball lose all three of their games against California State Marcos, finishing their roadtrip with three wins and five losses in eight games.

Date: February 23, 2022