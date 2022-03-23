Senate addresses supports for Ukrainian and Russian students

By: Yelin Gemma Lee, News Writer

Update on the motion to hire 15 Black faculty

On March 7, during the question period, former SFSS president and student senator Gabe Liosis asked vice-president academic and provost senator Catherine Dauvergne for an update on the decision to hire 15 more Black faculty members.

This question was asked in reference to the meeting of September 13, 2021, where Senate carried the SFSS’ motion to “support and recommend a Black faculty cluster hire program to increase and recruit more Black faculty at SFU.”

Dauvergne said a request to the Board of Governors will be made this month regarding approval of a number of faculty positions for the upcoming academic year starting Fall 2022.

“We’ve been talking at the dean’s table hoping that we will have the number of positions approved by the Board of Governors,” said Dauvergne. “We will then proceed to develop a strategy within those positions for hiring. In support of that strategy, we are also moving ahead with an application to the BC Human Rights Commission.”

According to Dauvergne, the BC Human Rights Commission recommended “they would like the institution to seek permission for a diversity hiring plan.” This is “rather than have individual special program hires per position at SFU.” She said the application for a hiring plan is being finalized now with support from the SFU president’s office.

Johnson explains SFU support for students impacted by the invasion of Ukraine

Senator Gardinetti asked Senate what SFU is doing to support international students from countries affected by the war and economic sanctions, and if SFU will be communicating their support to the SFU community.

President Joy Johnson provided a response to senator Gardinetti’s question with details from Student Services. On February 24, she sent out a message to faculty and staff with mental health, multi-faith, and critical incidents support resources, encouraging them to share it with others in the community.

According to Johnson, Student Services has reached out to international students from Ukraine and Russia enrolled this term outlining available resources. Johnson said currency devaluation and funds being limited from their home countries were primary concerns.

“SFU provides supports and services including emergency funding through the Financial Aid and Awards Office for any student experiencing financial challenges — and we recognize that both our students from Ukraine and our students from Russia are experiencing financial challenges at this time,” said Johnson.

“Staff are providing support services and guidance on a case by case basis and making allowances for students to register for the summer semester even if they have out-of-account balances,” said Johnson. She added SFU is working with FIC and the Canadian Bureau of International Education “to find ways [to] support these students.”

Johnson acknowledged this is an evolving situation that will be monitored to adjust or increase support moving forward.