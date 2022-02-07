Perfect Fit: Styling monochromatic outfits

By: Michelle Young, Copy Editor

Black clothes have been my preference for a long time. While I’ll throw the occasional white or grey piece into my outfit, my closet is largely made up of inky attire. While some may think this style is dull, I have had immense fun experimenting with all the types of pieces I can put together, all under the uniformity of one shade. After years of straying from a simple black hoodie and skinny jeans combo, I’ve found there are a variety of elements that go into how I want to present that day. Should you ever want to delve into the world of monochrome — or expand your all-black tastes — here are some things to consider.

Silhouette

The first thing I pay attention to when getting dressed for the day is how I want the clothes to fall on my body. Rather than looking like a blob of black fabric, baggy fits or tighter clothes can set a tone for your outfit — depending on how you want to present yourself. On more casual days, I embrace oversized pieces: sweatpants, big jeans, giant hoodies, and oversized T-shirts. Should I want to dress more femininely, I’ll usually switch one of these things for something a little more form-fitting, like leggings or a skirt. Even the difference between a tennis skirt or pencil skirt can drastically change the silhouette of an outfit. Silhouettes are not only about individual pieces, but how everything looks as a whole.

Texture

It’s easy to get tired of black when you only have a plethora of cotton T-shirts. Texture can be dependent on the occasion, but this already opens a world of possibilities to mix and match. On a regular day, I’ll usually gear towards cotton and denim in some variation. Jeans, sweatpants, or faux leather can help visually break up an outfit so it doesn’t blend together like a blanket. On formal occasions, I like to incorporate velvet, lace, or silk into my outfits, which adds a little more detail to my pieces.

Accessories

Accessories like shoes and jewellery can set the tone for an outfit. A babydoll dress looks quite different with ballet flats then a pair of chunky leather boots. Simply switching up your shoes can provide you with many options — sneakers, boots, and heels all solidify the silhouette of a piece, along with adding their own texture. The same thing can be said for a bag: backpacks, hand bags, or a crossbody all have their individual styles. Mixing and matching accessories often spice up the same core pieces you’ve been wearing for a while.

If you’re bored of your closet or want to experiment with monochrome outfits, you can use any of these elements to try and find something new within the things you already have. Black doesn’t have to be boring; you can create sporty, cute, and edgy looks thanks to the shade’s flexibility. The same tips apply if you want to experiment with monochromatic looks more broadly, like an all-grey or jewel-toned ensemble. Ultimately, fashion should be a fun way to express yourself, especially if you find joy in the details.