Monday Music: Songs that celebrate queer sexuality

By: Dove

For many young adults, public school sex education is inadequate and promotes harmful messages surrounding queer sex. I still battle with the shame I was taught to feel at a young age. Music has always helped me work through these feelings and reminds me to be proud of my sexual identity. Here are three sex-positive songs that reflect this.

“Silk Chiffon” by MUNA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Image credit: Saddest Factory Records / Dead Oceans

“Silk Chiffon” takes on a new meaning in this frivolous pop song. Electronic pop girl band MUNA and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers capture the giddy infatuation and temptation of a potential meet cute. Who can resist noticing the cherry lipstick of a stranger or running into a pretty girl at the drugstore? With a message as lighthearted as the breezy melody, the lyrics, “If it feels good to me / Oh why wouldn’t it be?” is the perfect reminder your sexuality is valid.

“Bisexual Anthem” by Domo Wilson

Image credit: Domo Wilson

There are a lot of misconceptions about bisexuality, which even get perpetuated in the queer community. In her rap song “Bisexual Anthem,” Domo Wilson destroys them all, reminding you not to forget about the “B” in LGBTQIA2S+. As a bisexual woman, I’ve always felt pressure to “pick a side” and also felt dating men made me less valid. Listening to Domo Wilson’s unapologetic truth helped me dispel these illusions and regain my confidence.

“Fast Car” by Syd

Image credit: Syd Solo

“Fast Car” is a hazy sapphic reverie set against a synth backdrop. “I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” Syd shared in a press release. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.” Syd’s sultry voice is beautiful in this track, especially as she sings, “We gon’ piss some people off / but right now that’s where we belong / right here in your fast car.” This is the perfect song for setting the mood with a sexual partner, or fantasizing about them.