Monday Music: Placebos to kick-start your day

By: Subaig Bindra, SFU Student

Starting your day on the right note can be tough, especially if you have things to do like studying for finals. Here are some songs to infuse joy into your work day.

“Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel

Performed by the original lead singer of Genesis, “Sledgehammer” imparts a boost of excitement with a groove consisting of an animated horn section plus a hypnotic bassline. Listening to this song will make you whirl a little!

Like this song? Check out “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel

“Pretty Pimpin” by Kurt Vile

This song is a ride that makes me forget things beyond my control and go with the flow. I semi-relate to the vibe of him saying “all I want is to just have fun, live my life like a son of a gun.” Vile keeps things easy yet extraordinary with a melody that lingers on and makes me feel silly and carefree.

Like this song? Check out “Continental Breakfast” by Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

“Autre temps” by Alcest (French)

I can do pretty much anything with Alcest playing in the background. Listening to their music can make me pause and ruminate or focus more on my work. The dynamics of the song change between serene post-rock-influenced sounds to raging storms of blackgaze compositions. The band’s music is a creative influence and the reason I try to learn any French!

Like this song? Check out Le secret by Alcest

“Luoto” by Omnium Gatherum

I got a chance to witness this melodic death metal band perform live at the Rickshaw Theatre in pre-pandemic times. The heavy and highly melodic guitar riffs amplified the surge of ecstasy I felt. In my opinion, metal is just classical music with electricity! “Luoto” is a moving instrumental intro to an album with an existential theme.

Like this song? Check out “Demiurge” by Meshuggah

“Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin

I can’t compile this list of songs without including Led Zeppelin. I think some artists have been really important in influencing what came after their works. Led Zeppelin is definitely one of them. While I believe every song and album of theirs is great, “Ramble On” instills a mysterious effect on me as I move around in rapture. The band has an astonishing quality of expressing a multitude of feelings with their songs, and “Ramble On” is no different.

Like this song? Check out “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin