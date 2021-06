Pandemic Throwbacks: The Campus Tour

It was the Spring of 2021 and among the many things the pandemic had changed, not being on campus was one of them. Which is why our brave Multimedia team decided to take a trip out to SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts in hopes to capture the essence of student life under such trying times. Unfortunately...they did not succeed. Produced by Dhivya Manohar, Directed by Karla Salazar, Starring Jasmine Bedingfield, Videographer: Ramilyn Sagun, Editor: Karla Salazar