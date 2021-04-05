Need to Know, Need to Go: April 5–11

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

Indigenous History in Colour | Wed–Sun from 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., now until May 9 | $8 with valid student ID, FREE for Indigenous peoples | Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art

In this contemporary exhibit, Luke Parnell, an artist of Wilp Laxgiik Nisga’a and Haida heritage, explores the transformations of Indigenous art through time. Indigenous History in Colour delves into the relationship between Northwest Coast Indigenous oral histories and conceptual forms of art. The “playful juxtapositions and bold commentary” of the exhibit are inspired by the artist and activist Bill Reid. Parnell’s exhibit features eight paintings, a short film, and more. Tickets can be purchased online through the gallery’s website.

President’s Dream Colloquium: Dana Claxton | April 8, 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. PST | FREE | Online

Dana Claxton, former Ruth Wynn Woodward Endowed Chair at SFU, is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work has travelled the world. She has been showcased in the Metropolitan Museum of Art (NYC), Sundance Film Festival, Vancouver Art Gallery, and the National Gallery of Canada, among other notable places. Claxton’s talk will address “Indigenous beauty, the body, the socio-political, and the spiritual.” Tickets can be reserved online via SFU Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies’ website.

CreativeMornings Vancouver: Sirish Rao | April 9, 8:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. PST | FREE | Online

Born in Bangalore, India, Sirish Rao is the co-founder and artistic director of Vancouver’s Indian Summer Festival, which showcases art through a South Asian lens. Rao has also authored 16 books. He is a leading artist in contemporary Indian storytelling. This event aims to celebrate the creative talent in Vancouver and provide a space for people to connect. Tickets can be reserved online through SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs’ website.