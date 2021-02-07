Your favourite class group chat

Facebook Messenger is a resource for connecting during these isolating times while wanting to scream your lungs out to boot

By: Dev Petrovic, Staff Writer

Jan 21, 2021, 4:20 PM

Vicky created this group.

Vicky named the group EDUC 112 Babes 😍💅

Vicky added You, Howard Menzuck, and 27 others to the group.

Vicky: Hi everyone, please add anyone I may have missed! I’m so excited about our first assignment being due soon, how exciting is that?! Looking forward to this semester and connecting with all of you 🥰 oh . . . and the upcoming assignment! I’ve started it. It’s not too bad tbh but it’s hard with working and my other six classes. Have you guys started? I’ve started it.

Vicky: Also if everyone could fill out this non-anonymous survey about family relations and bodily functions for my BUS 200 class that would be really appreciated! It’s a little personal, but I promise I won’t even judge your answers. Including your SIN is optional

Howard: Yo is this the chat for CRIM 201

Howard left the group. Vicky added 6 others to the group.

Jan 22, 2021, 2:21 AM

Julie: Hi guys! The instructions for this assignment are kinda confusing, does anyone know how many words it’s supposed to be? When is it due? MLA or APA? Do I write my own name at the top? If I sacrifice one of my Zhu Zhu pets, does that count as a hands-on application of course content? Thanks in advance 🙂

Jan 22, 2021, 3:50 AM

Sam: (image attached: SYLLABUS_EDUC112FINALFINALFINALLL.docx)

Jan 22, 2021, 6:30 AM

Julie: hello…? Is anyone gonna provide me with direct answers here?

Bentley: Anyone in HSCI 114? Can’t find the group-chat anywhere 😢

Vicky: No.

Vicky removed Bentley from the group.

Jan 22, 2021, 5:03 PM

Evan: Is there class today?

Jan 22, 2021, 6:15 PM

Evan: I wasn’t at the lecture today. I had food poisoning for 27 minutes, well I thought for sure I did after I burped and it tasted weird, ya anyway what did I miss? Can someone personally go over everything with me? I know the lecture is recorded, but I prefer it this way.

Evan: what’s the assignment thing? Is that for today? Anyone got a Sparknotes link?

Jan 23, 2021, 3:25 PM

Kaitlyn: Hi friends! 💕 I know everyone is suuppppeerr stressed with an assignment being due tomorrow and all. I totally feel ya 🤣 🙌 I just did not want to pass off the chance to tell you guys about a really great business opportunity! Within a week of being with VegaSlim I have become my own boss and an entrepreneur. Message me if you’re interested! 💘

Jan 23, 2021, 3:45 PM

Kaitlyn: Can someone send me pictures of their notes from the past three classes?

Jan 23, 2021, 5:55 PM

Kendra: So apparently the assignment has to be done in Latin script and needs to include at least a couple of children (I think) as sources, for like educational purposes or something like that?

Vicky: What?! I didn’t see that on the syllabus. I already handed mine in yesterday after working for 10 hours, wow.

Kendra: Oh yeah my friend told me, don’t think it’s on the syllabus haha.

Julie: omg emailing our prof right away to ask about this!

Jan 23, 2021, 6:15 PM

Kaitlyn: Just want to say that VegaSlim products are NOT laxatives. I know it says that on the box, but I swear that’s a lie. All VegaSlim products are completely vegan! 💗

Jan 23, 2021, 11:56 PM

Dina: It says on the syllabus that the maximum word count is 2000 words, but I have 1999 . . . I’m really nervous. Actually, my entire body is shaking and I’m profusely sweating. I’m clammy everywhere because of how nervous I am. Should I email our prof and ask if this is okay?

Julie: not sure, I would send a couple of emails just to be 100%

Jan 24, 2021, 11:58 PM

Shnev: IS ANYONE ELSE HAVING TROUBLE WITH CANVAS??? I HAVE ONE MINUTE TO HAND THIS IN, SOMEONE PLEASE HELP I’M LOSING MY MIND

Jan 25, 2021, 12:03 AM

Shnev: i just remembered i’m in ontario and in est