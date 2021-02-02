Need to Know, Need to Go: February 1 to 7

By: Gurleen Aujla, SFU Student

Global Talent Night 2021 | February 5, 8:30 p.m.–10:00p.m. | FREE with registration | Online

Discover and celebrate the unique, diverse talents of the SFU community. Hosted by SFU International Services for Students, Global Peers, and the Simon Fraser Student Society, the third annual Global Talent Night will showcase a wide range of acts in music, dance, comedy, and poetry. The event is open for all SFU and FIC students to attend. There will also be an opportunity for both performers and audience members to win prizes. To register and learn more, visit their Eventbrite page.

Are We Still Together? Ghislain Brown-Kossi | Available until February 15 | FREE | PoMoArts online & In-Person

Based in Vancouver, French artist Ghislain Brown-Kossi works to examine social relationships and individuals’ interactions with others. He is particularly interested in exploring if our society will overcome the barriers between diverse communities and engage in real, authentic communication. Brown-Kossi attempts to craft art that addresses the feeling of disconnection within our community and hopes to inspire meaningful dialogue. The recording of his Artist Talk can be found on Facebook. This show is both a live exhibition in the Port Moody Arts Centre gallery and a digital exhibition.

New Red Order: Give it Back | Now until March 6 | FREE | Audain Gallery

In partnership with Cineworks, DOXA, and the SFU School for Contemporary Arts, the New Red Order (NRO) presents Give it Back, a window exhibition viewable from Hastings Street that engages with the Land Back movement. Calling to “restore stolen Indigenous territories to Indigenous people,” this exhibition primarily uses videos to envision a forward-future for this movement and for Indigenous peoples. You can learn more about the exhibition on the Audain Gallery’s website.