Monday Music: My coming-of-age movie soundtrack

Just because I don’t look like Logan Lerman in The Perks of Being a Wallflower doesn’t mean I can’t pretend to be him

By: Marco Ovies, Editor-in-Chief

With social distancing still being a thing, lately my only real escape from my house has been going for drives. I roll down all the windows of Alejandro (my car) and crank some tunes as loud as I can. Something about the wind blowing in my face and the sun shining is just so therapeutic and offers me an escape from my family who I have been spending a little too much time with.

The only thing that elevates that experience is the right music. This can turn a regular car ride into the tunnel scene from The Perks of Being a Wallflower. You know, the one where Logan Lerman says that infamous line “I feel infinite.” Well, here is my list of songs that make me feel infinite.

“Only Friend” by Wallows

There’s just something about the guitar flowing throughout this song that makes it magical. You can hear it circling through each speaker, moving from ear to ear as the guitar itself moves up and down almost like the ebb and flow of the ocean. I cannot say enough about how much I love this band. Yes, the frontman is Dylan Minnette from 13 Reasons Why but don’t let his past define him. His real talent lies in music and there is not a single song Wallows has released that I have not enjoyed. So while this song may not have been written during the time period The Perks of Being a Wallflower is based in, it would have made an ideal tunnel song.

“Ballroom Floor” by Oberhofer

Oberhofer mixes together elements of garage-rock and synths to create an absolutely original sound. “Ballroom Floor,” in particular, is one of his best works. The song perfectly captures realization that you need to let someone go with lyrics like “And my heart wants you to stay, but I can’t go on this way.” This is, of course, necessary for any coming-of-age movie and is the perfect song to play after cutting off that toxic relationship the audience has been telling you to get out of since the very beginning.

“Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe

Now, this song is perfect for the scene where you reluctantly attend a party and end up seeing the love of your life. Will this song ever be played at a real party? Probably not, but in any coming-of-age movie everyone has the same alternative music taste and no one asks to change the song to a less obscure indie track. Sorry, the studio that made your movie cannot afford the rights to Drake.

“Venice” by The Lighthouse and The Whaler

Not only was this song included in a mixtape a girl made for me in tenth grade (which I still have) but it is essential for any coming-of-age movie. The scene in particular is where you’ve confessed your feelings for the person you’ve been admiring the entire film and you two inevitably kiss. It’s a passionate moment and the music crescendos as the camera pans out and spins around the both of you kissing. Do the actors flawlessly kiss even though it is their first time? Are they both way more attractive than any high schooler because they are being played by actual adults? Will your first kiss probably be in some random parking lot? Yes, yes, and probably yes. But you can dream, and this song will help you do that.

