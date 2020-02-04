Three cute cafes to check out the next time your ride the R5

by Sara Wong, Peak Associate
This semester, all of my classes are in the morning, so it became apparent within the first week that the only way I could survive the multiple 8:30 a.m. starts was with caffeine. Lots of it. Luckily, there are plenty of coffee shops along my bus route — the R5. Here are some of my favourite places to stop on my morning commute.
- Chez Christophe (get off at Hythe)
Whether you’re craving something sweet or savoury, this Swiss chocolatier, patisserie, and cafe has got you covered. I have visited many times and can confirm that everything tastes good. That being said, I do have my favourites. A must-try item is one of their croissants; they’re large, yet every bite is flaky and buttery. When I really want to treat myself, I upgrade to a filled or double-baked one. The chocolate-filled croissant always satisfies my sweet tooth, and the double-baked almond or matcha croissants are super filling. To compliment my pastries, I order a London fog, then sit and enjoy my treat by the window.
- Platform 7 Coffee (get off at Nanaimo)
I love the old world style of coffee shops, and Platform 7 Coffee is a perfect example of that. When you walk in, you feel like you’ve stepped into a European train station. The atmosphere is so cozy that I sometimes wish I could stay overnight. Their drink menu is phenomenal and caters to every hipster need. I’m not well-versed enough in coffee brewing techniques, but it’s cool to watch the staff create the drinks. Usually, I go for a chai latte or hot chocolate. Their cookies are super addicting too, particularly the salted chocolate chip one.
- Thierry (get off at Burrard)
Do yourself a favour when you visit Thierry and try their macarons — they’re the best in the city. Located on Alberni Street, the high fashion strip of downtown Vancouver, Thierry is sophisticated without being stuck up. Translation: you’re welcome even if you don’t own a Louis Vuitton bag. My friend introduced me to the Spanish lattes (coffee mixed with scalded milk, also known as cafe con leche), and I’ve been addicted ever since. I like sitting on the heated, covered porch so I can people-watch as I enjoy my treats.
There you have it — three coffee shops worth checking out the next time you’re travelling along the R5. Hit me up on Instagram @sara_star_ if you want more food recommendations!