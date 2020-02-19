Election result announcement delayed for Board of Governors and Senate

By: Gurpreet Kambo, News Editor

The announcement of the results of SFU’s 2020 Board of Governors and Senate elections have been delayed. According to an email that was sent out to all SFU students, the results were to be released as of February 18, 2020 — however, they have yet to be posted. The Peak has followed up with Electoral Officer Steven Noel for comment on the delay of the results.

The election had six candidates for two positions on Board of Governors (one graduate and one undergraduate), and 25 candidates for 16 positions on Senate. Voting occured from February 11 to February 14, 2020.

This article will be updated pending response from SFU and/or the release of the election results.