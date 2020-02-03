ARThrive explores the magic of creative writing through Writing for Self-Care workshop

by Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer

Writing for Self-Care was one of the many workshops that was offered by ARThrive, which is a partnership program between SFU’s Sexual Violence Support & Prevention Office and the SFSS Women’s Centre. The workshop was led by Amber Dawn, who currently teaches creative writing through SFU Continuing Studies. She is the author of prize-winning books How Poetry Saved My Life: A Hustler’s Memoir, Sub Rosa, and Where the Words End and My Body Begins.

The aim of the workshop, according to its Facebook page, was to “explore personal strengths and values, choice and desire, memories and healing.” This, of course, could only be done if we could trust that this was a safe space to share thoughts and feelings.

That’s why I was delighted to see that the organizers had created a cozy and welcoming atmosphere for participants. When I walked in, I was immediately greeted by friendly faces from the organizing committee. Participants were provided with pretty little notebooks and other merchandise, like ARThrive pins and bookmarks. A small selection of delicious food was also provided by a catering company which supports Syrian refugees.

The workshop itself focused on two main writing exercises. For the first one, we were invited to think about five places where we felt a sense of belonging or comfort. Then, we were asked to pick one place and imagine that we were transported there, so that we could explore the five sensory experiences that this particular place entailed. I chose my childhood bedroom.

Dawn gave us a series of small prompts such as “what are the smells that you’re taking in?” and “how does the floor beneath you feel?” Each memory that I scribbled on my notebook helped me to walk further down memory lane. Even though I am physically thousands of miles away from my parent’s house, for an hour I truly felt like I was back in my old room with its purple wallpaper and sunlit balcony. Sometimes self-care can simply mean allowing yourself to reminisce about happy memories.

After the first round, participants were asked to share their choice of place. Some of the most interesting choices included an old car, a hallway in a museum, and a forest. Dawn made sure to tell us that the sharing was completely optional, that this was a non-judgmental space, and that one could pass on disclosing their place if they wished. Although I chose to share my piece, I appreciated her effort to create a sense of boundary.

After a small refreshment break, we started the second exercise. We were given a handout of the poem 36 Reasons Why I Want To Grow a Garden by Jill Battson. This time, Dawn asked us to list the reasons each of us wanted to participate in healing using the same lyrical style of this poem. I really liked the choice of poetry for this exercise because — rather than being loaded with metaphors and hidden meanings that only SparkNotes could help me decipher — it was easy to understand and connect with.

Simple yet meaningful lines like “I want to smell the earth after rain and after sun” somehow reassured me that my motivations for self-care do not have to be complex. This exercise reminded me that there’s beauty in simplicity, and any reason you may have for wanting to take care of yourself is valid.

All throughout the workshop, Dawn provided words of encouragement and compassion to the participants. Her first theme effortlessly harnessed the power of imagination through creative writing. Her guided writing prompts helped us to situate ourselves in a snapshot of the past and relive a comforting memory. The second activity was also thought-provoking and beautifully designed.

Overall I had a very wholesome experience partaking in ARThrive, and I commend the organizers for creating a space for self-care amidst the hustle and bustle of university life.