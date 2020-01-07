SFU PARODY POEMS: “Shall I Compare Thee to a Cloudy Day?”

Written by Ben McGuinness, Peak Associate
Shall I compare thee to a cloudy day?
Thou art more dreary and more concrete:
Rough weather does slow the bus to the bay,
And its capacity is short of seats;
Sometime too long the staircases are to climb,
And often the long readings we do skim;
And every career fair seems to decline,
The chance, for students taking courses, slim;
But thy operating costs shall be paid,
Nor lose possession of the debts we ow’st;
Co-ops and TA-ships art available in spades,
When steady employment we need’st most:
So long as they can read, or pay their fees,
So long lives this, the student’s reality.
Adapted from “Sonnet 18,” William Shakespeare