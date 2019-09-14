Join the SFU Kin Games team!

By: Hannah Davis, Peak Associate

Do you like sports and other team-based activities? Do you like Kinesiology? Do you like making friends and making memories? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should apply for SFU’s Kinesiology Games 2020 team!

The Kin Games is a national conference that will be held this year at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario. There will be over 30 teams competing at the Kin Games this year and SFU is hoping to build a competitive and good-spirited team to represent the school on a national scale. The Kin games events include: sports, dance, spirit, academics, and more. However, you do not need to be good at all of these things to get involved. Everyone has their strengths and the captains are hoping to use yours to make the team that much more competitive and well-rounded.

If you have any questions about getting involved in the Kin games, feel free to email SFU’s Kin Games captains at kin_games_sfu@sfu.ca. You don’t even have to be a kinesiology student, as applications are open to students from all departments. If you are ready to apply, you can do so online. Applications close September 20 at midnight.