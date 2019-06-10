Need to Know, Need to Go: June 10-14

By: Alison Wick, Arts Editor

We are by which we are moved in return by MACHiNENOiSY

This dance performance explores what movement means in today’s geological age, where human activity dominates the global environment — otherwise known as the anthropocene. Informed by contemporary dialogues in disciplines from cultural theory to science, this piece is not just dance but an investigation of how movement, stage, and story work together in performance.

Co-directed by Delia Brett and Daelik, with sound by Chris Kelly and sets by Paula Viitanen, the show is put on by the MACHiNENOiSY dance society in collaboration with SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs. We are by which we are moved in return asks us to question our connections to ourselves and our surroundings to find out if we can reconcile our relationships before it’s too late.

We are by which we are moved in return begins Tuesday, June 11, and runs until Saturday, June 15, with performances every day at 8 p.m. in SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts Studio D. Tickets are $20 for students (with valid ID) and $28 for the public.

Wayward Heroes: A Survey of Modern Icelandic Cinema at the Cinematheque

This two-week cinema showcase is prepped to introduce you to the diverse and dynamic world of filmmaking from the country where the sheep-to-human ratio is roughly 3:1. Reading the Cinematheque preview, a few standout films included the surrealist 1980s adventure film Under the Glacier and the recent Cannes favourite Rams, which comedically follows the story of two brothers (also neighbours and both sheep farmers) who have not spoken for over 40 years.

According to the curator Steve Gravestock, “the ten films in this series — ranging from magic-realist fables [(As In Heaven)] to bloody Viking epics [(When the Raven Flies)], sardonic deadpan comedies [(Rams)] to hard-boiled Nordic noirs [(Jar City)] — offer a snapshot survey of that remarkable evolution from the ’80s to today.”

The showcase opens Thursday, June 13 with a screening of Children of Nature (at 7 p.m. with an introduction by the curator) and Jar City (at 9 p.m.) at The Cinematheque downtown. Tickets are $11 ($17 double bill) for students, $13 ($19 double bill) for the public and can be purchased online or at the door. The full two-week program, including descriptions and trailers of each film, can be found on their website at thecinematheque.ca