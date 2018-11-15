Written by: Amneet Mann, News Editor

Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Wyant has accepted a new position as CEO of the United Way of Thunder Bay. The announcement was made on United Way’s website on November 5.

The SFSS has not yet officially commented on this announcement or its implications for the student society.

According to United Way’s announcement, Wyant will begin his position on December 3.

Wyant joined the SFSS as Executive Director in July 2015. Prior to working at the SFSS, Wyant worked as CEO at SHARE Family and Community Services.

The Peak has reached out to Wyant and the SFSS board of directors for further comments on the announcement and what it means for the student society, and will update the story as further information is revealed.