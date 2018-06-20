An impulsive tattoo of your significant other could very well lead to a cover-up

Written by Simran Randhawa

Tattoos usually symbolize deep commitment, not only in a monetary sense but also through the requisite pain endurance and the permanency of the alteration. Tattoos can serve as artistic self-expression, mementos of significant life events, or symbols of love.

Over the past couple of years, people have started tattooing the names of their significant others or deceased loved ones. Getting a tattoo of the latter is a nice way to showcase their significance to you, but marking your skin with the name of your partner? That’s a dumb decision, considering the global separation and divorce rates. In 2017, the global divorce rate was 44%, up 3% from 2010 and 32% from 1960.

If you think your love will last, then congratulations! But what if it doesn’t? What happens to that patch of ink after you break up? You’ll either have to live with the regretful tattoo for the rest of your life or ask for an entertaining — well, entertaining for us — cover-up. From the infamous blackout cover or the simple strikeout, you scarred your body in a moment of passion. Does anyone not remember watching 500 Days of Summer? It should have taught you that your love is probably not the one that conquers all.

What makes relationships last is much more intangible than a tattoo: it’s commitment to the person in any situation, both good and bad, rather than extravagant overcompensation. It’s a good thing tattoos aren’t totally forever; there are always options of painful and highly expensive tattoo removal process to put a cherry on the already

painful breakup.

The latest in lovestruck tattoos are the two Pete Davidson got in commemoration of his girlfriend (and now fiancée) Ariana Grande. Not that this is the first tattoo ever created to celebrate Grande, as her fans have been doing it since she reached stardom, but getting a tattoo for a romantic partner is a little more risky than that. Davidson seemingly didn’t learn his lesson from covering up a tattoo of his ex, Cassie David. Davidson’s tattoos have been widely seen, so now the interesting part will be seeing how their

relationship unfolds.

The example of one Zayn Malik also comes to mind, back when he was still engaged to Perrie Edwards — you know, before Gigi Hadid. He got a massive illustration of Edwards on his arm and had to get that covered up with an even larger tattoo. That couldn’t have been a painless experience. As if that wasn’t a lesson enough, he was rumoured to have gotten Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest . . . yikes! Wonder what that cover up will look like.

Getting a tattoo is hit or miss. You could regret it in future because you no longer like looking at it, or maybe your workplace doesn’t allow tattoos. The worst tattoo regret of all is after

a breakup.

The pro of a tattoo in dedication to a romantic partner is that it’s a great expression of love. The only act topping that would be screaming into a microphone and having it go viral. The con is that you can’t take back the decision. You think seeing your ex is bad? Imagine having their likeness carved in your skin, or having to spend more money to remove it. None of these are feasible options to choose from. You know what some better options would be? Buy them a gift, cook them a nice dinner, or take them on an adventure. Don’t take the risk of a post-breakup tattoo cover-up.