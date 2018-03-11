SFU softball go 1–1 in thrilling double header with Concordia University

On Saturday, SFU hosted Concordia University for a double header in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) showdown. Both games went down to the wire, as the Clan won the first game 6–5, while the Cavaliers took the second tilt 3–2.

Things did not start off well for SFU on the afternoon. In game one, Concordia took a 3–0 lead in the first inning after a pair of doubles from Mckenzie Smith and Marisa Stockton. The Clan, however, was able to chip away at the deficit, scoring a run in the second inning from a single from Katherine Murnaghan up the middle. In the third inning, Alex Ogg batted in a run with a single, before Murnaghan got her second run batted in (RBI) of the game, this time on a fielder’s choice. The game was then tied at three heading into the fourth.

In the fifth inning, the Cavaliers took the lead once again, scoring two runs in the top half of the inning. In the bottom of the inning, however, Murnaghan responded in a big way. After Ogg got on base after pulling a single into right field, Murnaghan hit a two-run home run to tie the game back up at five.

The two would then combine again in the bottom of the seventh to bring the Clan to victory. Ogg singled again, this time up the middle, before Murnaghan stepped up to the batter’s box. With four RBIs already and 2–3 from the plate, Murnaghan capped off a terrific game, ripping a double down the left field line and scoring Ogg from first.

Murnaghan finished the game with five RBIs, and a triple away from the cycle. Ogg finished the game with three hits, two runs, and the Clan’s only other RBI. Alia Stachoski got her fifth win of the season already, coming in the top of the seventh to with a one-two-three inning including two strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the Clan was unable to ride the walk off victory to another win in game two.

Stachoski apparently used the game one win as a warm-up, as she pitched a complete game, two earned-run masterpiece in the game two. SFU’s bats, however, cooled off from the game one victory.

Chelsea Hotner got the Clan off to a good start, hitting a homerun in the second inning to take a 1–0 lead. Stachoski got into some trouble in the fourth inning, walking in a run before allowing a second on a passed ball to give a 2–1 lead to the Cavaliers. They would maintain the lead for the rest of the game, scoring a run in the top half of the sixth before SFU could answer with a run of their own in the bottom half off of a Hailey Gearey double. The team had a decent chance to tie the game in the seventh, after Kate Fergusson doubled with two outs, but were unable to capitalize.

With the win and loss, the Clan are now 3–3 in GNAC play this season, and 6–3 overall.