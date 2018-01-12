Opinions of the Hour

Written by Zach Siddiqui, Opinions Editor

“This is what Puerto Ricans need from the government. Right now.” – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Washington Post

Miranda made his editorialist debut to speak to Puerto Rico’s devastation. The lyrical genius called on Congress to drop the “crippling 20 percent excise tax on Puerto Rican products” in their then-nascent tax reform bill, allocate them Medicaid funding equal to what other states receive, grant the requested $94 billion in rebuilding costs, and forgive their debts.

Miranda expressed gratitude for America’s people while critiquing the government, making constructive calls to action with grace. It tugged heartstrings while appealing to logic. I support it: trying to squeeze further tax dollars out of Puerto Rico is like demanding a stabbing victim donate blood.

Remember, too, that “stick to entertainment,” as Miranda envisioned being told, is a meaningless response. Nothing about working in the arts inhibits your ability to understand basic political and social issues. Miranda certainly has a better grasp of Puerto Rico than many full-time reporters and government officials.



“The Hollywood treatment of sex abuse is dangerous for the real addict” – Anna James, Martlet

In light of the recent discussion surrounding sex addiction versus sexual misconduct, this article from UVic’s student newspaper was a refreshing read. Predators like Harvey Weinstein are not just people in need of addiction therapy — check. The fact that sex addiction is real, but also neither an excuse nor a reason for sexual predation — check.

But James’ article went a step further, explaining what actual sex addicts face when they’re lumped in with sex offenders. As the author points out: “Who would admit to an addiction that stigmatizes them as a violent criminal? Who would seek help for a problem knowing that they cannot afford the treatment?”

My only critique is the mildly misleading title. At a glance, it looks like a piece on sexual violence in film. Furthermore, “sex abuse,” though playing on “substance abuse,” sounds confusing, as it could be referring to addiction or violence.

“Are we up to the challenge of keeping our resolutions?” – Vancouver Sun editorial board

I say this as someone who has written a lot of fluff and who has even written a piece on New Year’s resolutions: this is fluff. This is fluffier than a one-night stand between a rushed term paper and a Build-A-Bear. Nothing in this article should be new information to anybody.

I get the struggle of finding timely things to write about. I get that writing about New Years is convenient. But how many times can we listen to New Years resolution rhetoric before we realize that it doesn’t really matter that much?

The photo’s great though. I’d pay for a pair of those glasses.