Must-see events

By: Alex Bloom

Grandparents Film Festival

Put on by the Edmonds Seniors Society, Grandparents Film Festival is an event showcasing the experiences of our elders. In an interview with Burnaby Now, Shiraz Ramji, who has worked for SFU in the past and is the current president of the Edmonds Seniors Society said “In Canada, there are six million grandparents, and I can’t even find six movies with stories of elders…” The first screening of the festival will take place on Sunday, January 21 from 4–6 p.m. at the Edmonds Community Centre. Admission is free and the events are open to all ages. The film being shown on the 21st is called Shepherd’s Pie and Sushi, some shorter films will be shown in addition, and there are plans to continue screening movies on the third Sunday of each month “for as long as possible” according to Ramji.

Salish Singing and Drumming Workshops

Hosted at Goldcorp Centre for the Arts’ Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, established composer/producer and traditional Lil’wat singer Russell Wallace will be teaching Salish singing, drumming and dancing. The first workshop will be taking place on Thursday, January 25. Additional workshops will be held on Feb 22, Mar 22, Apr 26, and May 24. All workshops are free, drop-in sessions for anyone who would like to attend. For more information visit the SFU Woodward’s website.