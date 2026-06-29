Soccer is the game of life: Carling Jackson’s “Uprooted to Unstoppable”

By: Jonah Lazar, Staff Writer

In light of the first days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup getting underway, and to celebrate World Football (Soccer) Day, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), unveiled a mural celebrating soccer players who came from backgrounds of displacement caused by conflicts and disasters around the world. The mural “Uprooted to Unstoppable,” was painted by Canadian artist and former soccer player Carling Jackson. The Peak spoke with Jackson to learn more about this mural, and the impacts of soccer around the world for diverse communities.

This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.

Please can you tell us about your mural “Uprooted to Unstoppable?”

It’s a piece highlighting the identities and journeys of 11 international soccer players, seven of whom are playing in this year’s world cup. All of them come from forcibly displaced backgrounds; they were forced to flee due to conflict, civil war, climate change, disaster, or persecution, or their families were. A good number of them grew up in refugee camps, and that’s where their journeys started with the beautiful game.

This mural spotlights the children that all these players used to be. What capacity does football have in creating hope for children?

In creating hope, soccer is a great equalizer. On the field it doesn’t matter what your socioeconomic standing is. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or you’re poor, if you’re Black or you’re white. My best friend growing up was a refugee from the Congo, and all we did together was play soccer. We didn’t even speak the same language, but we both spoke soccer and that’s how we communicated. All you need is two pairs of socks rolled up in the ball, you can play on the beach, the grass, cement [ . . . ] it’s so popular for its universality.

Canada’s captain, Alphonso Davies, stands out as the UNHCR’s symbolic gamechangers captain, and features prominently in your mural. How important do you see him as being an inspiration and a role model for Canadians?

He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana and then his family fled the Liberian civil war, before his family resettled in Edmonton, and then he came to Vancouver to try out as a prospect for the Whitecaps. I think he’s important because Canada resettles more refugees than any other country in the world. Davies highlights what is possible when people are given freedom, safety, and opportunity beyond survival. I think Davies is just a beacon of what Canada and humanity should stand for, and what’s possible when we support one another.

Something that’s been bothering me is this very individualistic mindset; people equate worth with nationality. Every single one of us should want every single person on earth to have freedom of opportunity and safety. We see a lot of anti-refugee sentiment and it frustrates the hell out of me.

Do you think football has the capacity to repair some of this divide?

Something cool that I’ve noticed about this World Cup is that it has been highlighting minority populations, and bringing everyone together; look at the attention that Cabo Verde and Curaçao are receiving.

No other sport has the capacity to unite people in this way, and soccer has a powerful ability to bring people together.