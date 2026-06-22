Nutritious Nibbles: Tapsilog

By: Marie Jen Galilo, Staff Writer

Silogs are an everyday breakfast favourite of Filipino households, consisting of three main components: sinangag (garlic fried rice), pritong itlog (fried eggs), and your choice of protein. Traditional silog proteins include tapa (marinated beef), pritong daing na bangus (fried milkfish), longanisa (Filipino sausage), and tocino (sweet cured meat, usually pork).

The word “silog” is basically born out of “si” from sinangag, and “log” from itlog. In addition to the key silog components, there’s also usually a side of fresh produce, such as diced tomatoes. Some people (including myself) also use “sawsawans,” or dipping sauces, such as vinegar. In honour of Filipino Heritage Month, I’ll be sharing a recipe from my mom for one of my favourite silogs: tapsilog.

Ingredients:

For the tapa:

1.5 lbs beef sirloin or flank (sliced thinly)

4 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp lemon juice or calamansi

2 cloves crushed garlic

Salt to taste

2 tsp sugar

Vegetable oil for frying

For the sinangag:

3 cups leftover rice (I like using short-grain white rice with a soft and sticky texture, but you can use any rice you prefer)

Salt to taste

3 cloves of garlic

Vegetable oil for frying

1–2 eggs and vegetable oil for frying eggs

Optional:

Your choice of fresh produce (e.g. diced tomatoes or cucumbers)

Vinegar (often spicy vinegar, but I also use apple cider vinegar)

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, lemon juice, crushed garlic, sugar, and salt. Add the beef afterwards and massage the sauce into the meat. Marinate the meat in the fridge overnight. To cook the tapa, add oil to a pan over medium heat and cook the beef for about 3 to 5 minutes, or until the sauce has caramelized. For the rice, add oil to a pan over low-medium heat and saute the garlic until light brown. Add in the rice and stir fry until the rice is heated through. Add salt and mix. Fry the egg(s) sunny-side up in a pan with oil over medium heat. To serve the tapsilog, place the tapa, sinangag, and fried eggs on a plate. Enjoy with vinegar sauce to balance out the tapsilog’s rich flavours, and a side of refreshing tomatoes or cucumbers.

Notes:

If you want the tapa to have a lighter flavour, marinate it for a few hours instead of overnight.

Use thin slices of meat if you want the marinade flavour to soak in more.

Pour some of the marinade into the pan when cooking the beef and let the marinade caramelize for a more intense umami flavour.

Let the rice get a bit crispy for that toasted, crispy rice texture and flavour.

Tapsilog is a meal that I grew up eating, and it’s one of my favourite foods. It’s the perfect trinity that promises flavour and texture — a spoonful of garlic fried rice topped with tangy tender beef and crispy edges of fried egg, all glazed in golden runny yolk. I hope you enjoy this meal as much as I do, and I hope this dish inspires you to try other silogs and Filipino dishes too.