Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visit to Vancouver sparks local outrage

By: Tomos Land, Staff Writer

From July 1 to 4, Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Vancouver to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss the growing partnership between Canada and the Philippines. Carney reportedly spoke with Marcos Jr. about the Canada-ASEAN free-trade agreement. This agreement, which has been in negotiations for five years, is slated to open new markets for Canadian goods. Additionally, Carney and Marcos Jr. continued negotiations on a Canada-Philippines free-trade agreement. This deal would theoretically reduce barriers to trade between both countries and expand bilateral cooperation in key sectors.

Local Canadian organizations were critical of Carney’s willingness to meet with Marcos Jr. He is the son and namesake of the Philippines’ former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose administration was marked by “political repression, human rights abuses, and the curtailment of freedoms, leading to public unrest and a growing opposition” from 1965 to 1986, according to EBSCO. The current president is accused of censoring his father’s past misdeeds from public record, selling off the country’s natural resources to outside interests, and committing a number of human rights abuses. Dahlia, a local activist group, organized protests in response to Carney’s invitation to Marcos Jr. The group is affiliated with Friends of the Filipino People in Struggle, a global organization that aims to support the rights of Filipino people. The Peak corresponded with B, a spokesperson for Dahlia, to learn more.

“Marcos Jr.’s visit, the first visit to Canada by a sitting Philippine president in 11 years, coincides with a dramatic increase in military and economic collaboration between the two governments through the Canada-Philippines Strategic Partnership,” B stated. “On the military side, these new agreements are poised to increase the lethality of a regime that has become notorious for its violations of international humanitarian law.” Pacts such as the Status of Visiting Force Agreement pave the way for the Canadian and Filipino Armed Forces to take part in joint-military exercises together, which increases capabilities and offers capacity support.

On the economic side, B shared that this partnership was likely to “further position the Philippines as an exporter of raw materials (like nickel and copper)” while allowing Canada to “control the financing, technology, and higher-value industries.” In 2025, copper was the top export from the Philippines to Canada.

“Canada’s collaboration with the GRP in building ‘peace, resilience, and security’ reflects at best [ . . . ] ignorance and at worst blatant disregard for the government’s dismal human rights record.” — B, Dahlia spokesperson

For organizations such as Dahlia, this month’s visit raises questions about Canada and Carney’s commitment to international law and human rights. In light of the agreements signed in Vancouver, B stated that Canada’s partnership with the Government of the Philippines shows “at best [ . . . ] ignorance and at worst blatant disregard for the government’s dismal human rights record.” B shared, “The Philippines is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist, labour organizer, or land defender.”

B highlighted the Toboso killings that occurred in April, which was the result of a military operation carried out by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, purportedly against the New People’s Army, a Maoist Guerilla Group. The operation, however, led to the killings of 19 people, including nine civilians, and was denounced by many individuals and organizations. B shared, “Carney continues to remain silent on this massacre.”