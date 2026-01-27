Supernatural shows worth watching and rewatching

By: Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

If you find yourself yearning for stories that traverse the extramundane, I think you’ll find new worlds to explore in this list. These television shows combine humour with supernatural phenomena in superb storytelling. Blending the fantastic with the deeply human, they turn angels, ghosts, and vampires into relatable companions. As winter passes idly by,

These shows are perfect for taking you away from your assignments and the cold.

Whether you’re in the mood for clever satire, philosophical comedy, spirited hauntings, or absurd vampire antics, they offer a refreshing blend of laughs and imagination that will keep you entertained long after the credits roll. They’re also perfect for rewatches when you don’t want to go through the trouble of searching for a new show during busy days of the spring term.

Good Omens (2019–present)

Good Omens follows the unlikely allies Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, who have grown fond of life on Earth and the comforts of humanity. Their long-standing relationship, sharp banter, and ever-conflicting loyalties to Heaven and Hell showcase an incredibly fun blend of satire. The show is a tapestry of faint biblical lore, dry wit, and absurdist humour. The characters navigate their earthly comforts and divine anxieties while attempting to prevent the end of the world together, resulting in a story that is both playful and tender.

Ghosts (2021–present)

In continuation with the afterlife theme, the US version of Ghosts (adapted from Ghosts UK) offers a heartwarming, supernatural ensemble comedy. Sam and Jay Arondekar inherit a sprawling (but timeworn) country mansion they hope to turn into a bed-and-breakfast. But they discover an eclectic group of ghosts from different eras of history already lives there. After a near-death experience gives Sam the ability to see and communicate with the spirits, the couple must learn to coexist with their ghost roommates. In a slight departure from the dry humour abundant in the UK version, the US adaptation emphasizes emotional warmth. Notably, the inclusion of a Lenape ghost Sassapis allows for education about the history of Turtle Island.

What We Do in the Shadows (2019–2024)

In a mock-documentary style, this show is for those who enjoy supernatural elements with a heavy dose of irreverence, gore, and absurdity. The series follows four centuries-old vampires: Nandor the Relentless, Laszlo Cravensworth, Nadja, and (my favourite) energy vampire Colin Robinson. The vampires live together in Staten Island, New York, alongside Nandor’s long-suffering familiar, Guillermo De La Cruz. The show highlights the contrast between the undead’s archaic sensibilities and everyday life’s banalities. From navigating modern bureaucracy to misunderstanding workplace etiquette, the vampires’ attempts to adapt repeatedly collapse into chaos. Beneath the shock humour and explicitness (I really don’t recommend you watch this with your parental figures), the series also explores themes of loyalty, exploitation, and chosen family. Ironically, the undead vampires continuously evolve and develop their humanity throughout the series’ run.