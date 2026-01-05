Scheduling conflicts can exacerbate financial hardships

By: Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

There’s nothing quite like logging on goSFU, or looking up course outlines to plan a perfect semester with all the necessary courses for graduation, just to see that your major’s courses fall all at the same time. Like seriously, who thought of doing that! I can’t even pick a specific instance of this happening, because it has happened way too often at this point in my degree. Just this semester, the psychology department is offering PSYC 100 and PSYC 102, which can be taken concurrently, at the same exact time: Thursdays, 2:30–5:20 p.m. To me, this issue causes problems that ultimately further impact many students’ financial situations.

To specify, I am pointing at the consequences of this scheduling issue on student financial aid. In cases where a student needs full-time student funding, they must maintain the required minimum threshold for full-time studies to be eligible. Meaning, a student must be enrolled in a minimum of 9 credits to be eligible to receive the full-time funding — or 6 credits if they are a student with a permanent disability. A fiscal report by the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program, which operates alongside StudentAid BC, details an increase in the total number of loan recipients. Just from 2023 to 2024, there had been a total of 66,720 recipients of the Canada Student Loan in BC. Considering that SFU is one of a handful of post-secondary institutions in BC, I feel safe to assume that there are those who rely on student aid funding to acquire their education at SFU. As such, SFU must bear those students’ systemic hardships in mind when planning the semester.

Every time I encounter this issue, I can’t help but wonder how many other students have faced further dilemmas. When required courses conflict, students are left with tough choices. Choices that may delay their graduation, overload future semesters, or lead to having to take unnecessary elective courses to remain under full-time status. How many of us have had to take an elective course to add credits to be eligible for student aid?

It’s understandable that occasional course scheduling conflicts occur. Departments may face room shortages or enrollment pressures. However, I believe the university needs to be a bit more mindful of such situations to alleviate some of the issues that students face. For example, offering more distance education versions of mandatory courses would provide students increased flexibility to plan their schedules more efficiently, with the added benefit of helping those with disabilities!

As a person who has relied on student aid to get me through my undergraduate degree, the financial pressures that I have faced have contributed to my stress. And I have heard way too many stories from my peers that concur such a negative impact on our quotidian routine.

I think it’s time that we recognize that, like everything else, course scheduling isn’t just a bureaucratic process, but extends to impact students’ personal lives.

And as such, care must be implemented.