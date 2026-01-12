January update on SFU’s contract workers

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

Students returning to campus this week will be greeted by a new year, a fresh semester, and an updated syllabus. For the university’s contracted workers, however, the push for better wages continues. While the idea of being a living wage employer has been a topic of discussion for over a decade, it was not until July 2022 that SFU announced it would begin taking steps to obtain a living wage certification.

Most recently, the university provided an updated statement in January 2025, stating that “Simon Fraser University continues to implement a living wage for employees who regularly work on our three campuses.” However, for contract workers, SFU stated that the “terms and conditions of their employment, including rate of pay, are matters between employees and their employers.” SFU does not directly employ dining workers. They are contracted out to Compass Group.

On November 5, SFU dining workers held a demonstration “to demand the university become a permanent living wage employer.” At the demonstration, contract workers and allies gathered around Strand Hall and “delivered a letter asking SFU president Joy Johnson to meet with them on November 10 at 6:00 p.m. to hear their concerns,” or they would initiate a full strike. UNITE HERE Local 40, a union which represents hospitality workers in BC, including SFU’s contracted dining workers, amplified the event. On their website, Local 40 stated that while dining employees make less than $27.05 per hour, SFU’s top executives “have received total compensation increases ranging from $38,000 to over $89,000 since 2023, on top of their six-figure salaries.”

The Peak corresponded with Michelle Travis, research director at Local 40, for more information on contract workers’ plans moving forward.

“Our members and campus allies sent a strong message to Compass Group and SFU on November 5 that workers deserve a permanent living wage” — Michelle Travis, research director at Local 40

While the workers received a response from SFU on time before a full strike would begin, Travis said that “Local 40 members have approved job actions up to and including a strike.” On November 7, SFU stated that they declined the workers’ offer to meet and hear their concerns. She stated, “Workers may escalate strike action in the new year to win a fair contract if there is no progress in negotiations.”

Regarding communications with the university, Travis told The Peak that conversations have “been limited with the administration continuing to deflect accountability onto their contractor. We have not had a substantial response from Compass Group either at this point.” Travis said workers “will decide whether to take further strike action in coming weeks.”